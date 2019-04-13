Dance to Phantom

Photo by Tim Katie Shelmidine will be the special guest at the Gunning Dance Studio recital at the Ticonderoga auditorium on May 3

TICONDEROGA | Jennie Lou Gunning says that the Broadway musical “Phantom of the Opera” has always been her “dream theme” for a dance recital. The setting for Phantom was a late-19th century Parisian opera house, which — allowing for a little artistic license — is not all that far removed from the neo-Georgian auditorium of the Ticonderoga High School, which was painstakingly renovated last year.

So it was a natural outcome that Gunning, along with Louise Goodwin and Gayle Backus Wells, would choreograph a show to be held May 3 at the auditorium based on the “Phantom of the Opera” urgent melodies of thwarted romance.

This is the Gunning Studio’s sixth-annual dance festival, which each year has a special theme.

“Where has the time gone?” Gunning said. “All of my little ones have become teenagers.”

‘VERY EVENTFUL’

The dance, with Audrey Cook as Christine and Mary Jean Priore as the Phantom, will mix traditional dance with Phantom-inspired dances, including a finale that will be “a huge production number, and very eventful,” Gunning said.

A military tap in the style of the late Ticonderoga dance matriarch Norma Strong Sage has been written and choreographed by Heidi Karkoski. Special guest dancer will be graduating high school senior Katie Shelmidine, who has been using the Gunning studio for her senior project outlining the positive health benefits of dance.

Katie, who will be attending Miami of Ohio University in the fall, has choreographed tap and soft-shoe Irish dances for the recital. She said she’ll be studying biological chemistry, with an emphasis on curing disease, while likely pursuing dance as a minor.

“Dance has always been a big part of my life,” she said. “It’s just as athletic as any other sport and a good way to get more exercise — just more entertaining.”

“Katie has been a real charm to work with, and we’re going to miss her,” Gunning said.

RAISING FUNDS

A goal of the recital is to raise funds for the studio’s performing arts scholarships, which will be split between Ticonderoga and Crown Point, to reflect Crown Point’s increasing attendance.

The Crown Point string quartet will play outside the auditorium during admittance and intermission.

The scholarships and donations “are all about the (dancers’) efforts and abilities and hard work,” Gunning said. Along with fundraisers, money will be raised during the show through basket raffles, 50-50 drawings and the sale of water and flowers provided by Country Florist.

Tickets are available from the dancers prior to the show and at the door. The show is from 7 to 9 p.m.

Gunning’s dance studio is in a new location, at 81 Montcalm St., where the Hidden Treasures clothing store used to be. The clothing store has been integrated with the Hidden Treasures antique store next door.