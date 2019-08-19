Daughters of American Revolution place marker on veteran’s grave

× 1 of 3 Expand Photo by Kim Dedam Champlain Chapter DAR, founded in 1909, holds a ceremony to place a Revolutionary War marker at Elisha Frisbie’s gravesite. × 2 of 3 Expand Photo by Kim Dedam Champlain Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution Regent Betty Band welcomed Frisbie descendants and DAR members to a formal ceremony placing a Revolutionary War marker on Elisha Frisbie’s grave at the Old Post Cemetery last Monday. × 3 of 3 Expand Photo by Kim Dedam The Revolutionary War gravesite marker features a patriot with a tricorn hat. The medallion was purchased by the DAR here from the Veterans of Foreign War marker collection. Prev Next

ELIZABETHTOWN | A few years ago, the Champlain Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) set about work to remove dirt and debris from veterans’ gravestones in local cemeteries.

Photo by Kim Dedam Elisha Frisbie’s gravestone placed in 1809 is one of the earliest in the Old Post Cemetery. Women of the Champlain Chapter DAR have maintained veterans’ gravestones through the years.

Many of the stones they monitor are very old and worn, dating back to the Revolutionary War, the War of 1812 and the Civil War.

While working in the Old Post Cemetery beside State Route 9, Champlain Chapter DAR Secretary Janet MacDougal Cross found the grave of early pioneer Elisha Frisbie was missing a war marker.

Cross, who is a longtime historian in Elizabethtown, knew Frisbie had served in the Revolutionary War.

“When cleaning Revolutionary stones a while back, we realized that, although he was a veteran, there was no marker. So we wanted to correct that,” she said.

CEREMONY

Last Monday, a group of women from the DAR, which was established in this area 110 years ago, joined with some descendants of the Frisbie family to place the medallion.

“We purchased a marker from the VFW (Veterans of Foreign Wars),” Cross said.

And donning dresses like those the early settlers might have worn, the brief grave-marking ceremony paid homage to a Revolutionary War patriot with an invocation prayer, the Pledge of Allegiance and a reading of the American’s Creed.

Margot Frisbie Marcus, of Westport, a member of the DAR, led the pledge.

The ceremony included a moment of silence for victims of mass shootings that happened last weekend in El Paso, Texas and Dayton, Ohio.

And it concluded with a closing prayer.

COMMISSIONED RANK

In a Biography of a Soldier prepared for the event, DAR presented a brief look at Frisbie’s life.

He was born May 22, 1740, in Branford, Connecticut, and recorded Revolutionary War service there.

“He was appointed ‘Cornet’ of Maj. Sheldon’s troop of light horse in the 5th Regiment, Capt. Moses Seymour’s Brigade in May of 1778,” DAR member Jackie Stokes relayed.

“Cornet was the standard of a cavalry troop, a commissioned rank in the U.S. Cavalry between sergeant and lieutenant.”

Frisbie first went to Fair Haven, Vermont, in 1783.

“Records show that he was voted an inhabitant of Fair Haven in 1785. The date of his move to New York is not known,” Stokes shared.

But Frisbie did not appear in the 1800 census in either Vermont or New York.

History records that he died in Elizabethtown on Oct. 12, 1809, age 64, and was buried in the Old Post Cemetery.

He was one of the earliest to mark a grave at the site, long before St. Elizabeth’s Catholic Church was built.

The earliest burial in the Old Post had been about 10 months before Frisbie, with the death of Norman Newell II on Jan. 22, 1809.

Elizabethtown received charter as a town in 1798.

‘NO GREATER LOVE’

“We, the members of the Champlain Chapter, National Society Daughters of the American Revolution, meet today to pay honor and tribute to the memory of Elisha Frisbie, Ancestor Patriot A042720, and place this marker as a tangible acknowledgment of gratitude for his service to our country,” the ensemble said.

“No greater love hath a person than one who is willing to serve to bring to life freedom and liberty as a mark for future generations.”

Among attendees at the marker placement ceremony were Champlain Chapter DAR members Betty Schmid Band, Janet McDougal Cross, Jackie Smith Stokes, Margot Frisbie Marcus, Jean White Dickerson, Juanita Stafford Napper, Augusta Gladding, Sue-Ellen Frisbie Albright, plus Lynn Frisbie Chase and Susan Frisbie.

DAR Vice-Regent Dickerson said the Champlain Chapter is quite active throughout northern stretches of Essex County, with members from the towns of Elizabethtown, Lewis, Westport, Willsboro, Keene and Moriah, and several women expressing interest recently from Jay, Wilmington and Saranac Lake.

The meetings, Dickerson said, often include a historic program, sometimes featuring local historians. Fred Provoncha is scheduled to speak at the Champlain Chapter DAR meeting in September.

For information about Champlain Chapter DAR, contact Band, chapter regent, via email at Bandbetty@gmail.com.