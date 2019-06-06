Davis announces Senate bid

PLATTSBURGH | Current Treasurer for Clinton County Kimberly Davis has announced she will be running for State Senate in the 2020 election as a Democrat to represent the 45th district. Davis has been treasurer in Clinton County since January 2014.

“I am incredibly grateful for the opportunity to serve the taxpayers of Clinton County as their treasurer,” Davis, 44, said in a press release. “It’s time for new leadership that can do more for the residents of the North Country in the State Senate. Our community needs a representative in the majority that can communicate the different needs of upstate and rural communities. My experience in banking and finance will be an asset during budget negotiations, bringing common sense fiscal responsibility that will serve our communities who need the resources to thrive.”

So far, it hasn’t been determined if Sen. Betty Little, 78, who has the spot now, will be running against Davis. Little, a Republican, has owned the position of the 45th district senator since 2003. She has not announced yet if she is going to be up for re-election in 2020.

“I intend to represent all of the 45th, not just one political party,” Davis continued in the press release. “My supporters are political leaders and non-political citizens and they know that I will make fair and balanced decisions regardless of which party is proposing a bill.”

Davis will hold an official kickoff event for the start of her campaign Tuesday, June 11, at the Adirondack Room of the Butcher Block from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m., where she will be answering questions.