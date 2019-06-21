Davis holds kickoff event

× Kimberly Davis officially announced her candidacy for state senate at her campaign kickoff event June 11.

PLATTSBURGH | Current Clinton County Treasurer Kimberly Davis announced last month that she will be running as a Democrat in the 2020 election for State Senator.

Republican Sen. Betty Little has held the seat since 2002, representing the 45th Senate District, which includes Clinton, Essex, Franklin, Warren and parts of St. Lawrence and Washington counties. Davis hosted her campaign kickoff event June 11 in the Adirondack Room at the Butcher Block.

Davis has spent the last five years as the Clinton County treasurer and was the town assessor from 2000-01. Davis has also spent almost 20 years as a member of the Kiwanis, at one point the president of the Plattsburgh Kiwanis Noon Club. The Kiwanis, which was established in 1929, focuses on improving local communities with events such as food drives or the Adopt-A-Highway program.

While in office as treasurer, Davis was named the “Woman of Distinction” by the Girl Scouts of America in September 2018 due to her active part in the business community and was involved with several of the North Country Chamber events and Plattsburgh organizations.

At her kickoff event, Davis gave a short speech, officially announcing her campaign and talking about her goals as state senator. She answered a much-asked question, which was why she is running so early. Davis, with not much funding, said she needs to raise money for her campaign, and the earlier she starts, the more support she will get. She also wants to get a head start on figuring out what she needs to do once she gets to state Senate.

“This is an incredibly large district,” Davis said. “I want, and need, to visit every community and learn their needs.”

One of her main goals is to provide cell service across the areas in New York that have none, including on the Northway. A matter of safety, Davis mentioned a recent incident in which a man died because he could not call for help. It is also necessary these days, in all communities, to have cell service for tourists and businesses.

“It is unacceptable that many parts of our region, including right here in the Town of Plattsburgh, cell service is limited or even non-existent,” Davis said. “We deserve the same services as other areas of our state. This is not a luxury, it is a safety issue. The same is true for Broadband access.”

Davis also mentioned social equality, mental health, liveable wages and veteran agencies and environmental protections. She ended her speech thanking everyone who showed up, as well as promising to help New York thrive.

For more information on Davis’s campaign, go to davisforstatesenate.com or visit the Facebook page, “Davis for State Senate.”