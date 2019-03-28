Dead letters

HAGUE | Hague resident Art Steitz said he’s owed about $2,300 for electrical inspections, but the checks, which he believes have been mailed, have not shown up in his box. Meanwhile, Hague tax bills that always made it through to the property owners before, have been returned to the town as undeliverable.

Photo provided by Hague on Lake George Facebook page Hague residents say that mail service hasn’t been the same since September when a carrier familiar with the town was reassigned.

Rural delivery in the town has been sporadic since the U.S. Postal Service reassigned a popular and longtime mail carrier last September. A number of replacements have been hired and then quit after as little as one day on the job, and residents and town board members alike say their appeals to the Postal Service have met with dead ends.

Hague resident Michele Gautreau said in a letter to The Sun that a petition she started late last year was signed by 90 people, but with few results.

“Many of us are still not receiving our mail on a daily basis,” she wrote. “It is not the carriers’ or the local Postmaster’s fault. That fault lies with the U.S. Postal Service itself. Answers anyone?”

Deputy Supervisor Steve Ramant said he’s about given up at getting any satisfaction out of Albany and is working with elected representatives in Washington to try and resolve the issue.

At this month’s town board meeting, town officials and residents alike said that, if anything, the situation has gotten worse since the regular carrier was reassigned in September.

“We still have people calling saying they haven’t gotten their tax bill,” Supervisor Edna Frasier said.

REPLACEMENT

Post Office spokesman Mark Lawrence said officials are aware that troubles have arisen in finding a suitable replacement.

“At this time, the Postal Service is going through its robust hiring process to select and train a carrier who will serve this community,” Lawrence said in an email communication. “We are optimistic but have no firm timetable on when this process will be complete.”

He said, “Postal officials continue to monitor mail delivery on a daily basis to the customers of Hague,” although they had not heard of returned or undelivered mail. “We are not aware of reported widespread misdeliveries, however if delivery issues are experienced, customers are asked to call 800-ASK-USPS (800-275-8777). This allows the opportunity to address the specific problem as well as document the occurrence.”

‘ECONOMY OF THE LOCATION’

Ramant said the route was reassigned after a count came in just below the threshold for a satisfactory number of customers. The post office has blamed the “economy of the location” for the reassignment.

But Ramant said the study was done in March when a considerable number of summer people are away, and also does not take into account the difficulty of the rural, hilly route. He said he has volunteered to go along with new carriers to show them the ropes, but the post office has declined his offers.

Making the job more difficult, the mail does not arrive to the local post office pre-sorted, which causes new carriers more time and aggravation, Ramant said.