Deadline for footbridge decision looms

× Expand Photo by Elizabeth Izzo The fate of the Webb Island Footbridge remains murky as a proposed agreement to fix it hits a roadblock.

PLATTSBURGH | A decision that may impact the future of the Webb Island Footbridge is imminent, according to city officials.

But stakeholders continue to debate the cost and scope of the project.

The Common Council voted Dec. 20 to accept a deal proposed by the Plattsburgh City School District Board of Education (BOE) that would kickstart the process of repairing the pedestrian connection between the city’s south end and two local schools.

The proposal would put the onus of repair onto the district, with help from state funding, but require the city to take permanent ownership of the bridge after it’s fixed.

After the council weighed in on the agreement, Mayor Colin Read deferred approval.

Read now has until Jan. 3 to make a decision, according to Councilor Peter Ensel (Ward 4).

“The mayor certainly evoked his right to delay accepting this resolution,” Ensel told The Sun. “But this council has been involved in this issue for the better part of a year now, and the wish of this council should be upheld.”

This procedural measure of deferring approval allows the mayor to submit a statement into record and either affirm or veto the council’s vote within five business days.

If he doesn’t decide to veto the resolution before the deadline, the resolution automatically passes.

“I was instructed by our legal counsel that there are a number of flaws in the resolution,” Read said in an email, calling the resolution “hastily introduced” and “far-reaching.”

“I will await legal counsel advice before I decide how to proceed,” he said.

BY THE NUMBERS

In the past, Read has cautioned the council about the financial implications of both accepting ownership of the bridge and agreeing to the future fixes that could come with it.

He argued that factoring in repairs, maintenance, the future cost of razing the bridge and the projected inflation rate, the city would need to set aside “about $289,424 annually.”

But at least three city councilors, Ensel, Dale Dowdle (Ward 3) and Rachelle Armstrong (Ward 1) have taken issue with that figure.

“He (has) claimed that $100,000 from the general fund would need to be set aside annually to finance the projected $2.5 million for a future rebuild,” the three councilors wrote in a press release on Christmas Eve. “Projects such as these are traditionally provided for in the capital budget and are financed by bonding.”

Read said that the cost of demolishing the bridge — a district analysis has put that in the vicinity of $125-150,000 — and constructing a new one would be “a lot less expensive.”

If the city were to bond that money, it’d cost $131,704 annually, he said.

Read also argued that building a vehicular bridge would open up the possibility of receiving CHIPs funding.

“That option was ruled out in 1980 when there was nothing much west of the (Plattsburgh) High School, but it is worth exploring now that the shopping district on Route 3 is so close as the crow flies to the south side of the city, but so far given the necessity to cross the river.”

READ ALLEGES CONFLICT

Beyond the potential financial ramifications of accepting bridge ownership, Read argued that the council’s resolution wasn’t in a “legally appropriate” form, and questioned why Ensel had voted on it at all.

“We have to figure out how one councilor who stated a conflict of interest in his prior abstention (...) on the bridge no longer has a conflict,” he said.

Ensel’s past recusal on the issue stemmed from the fact that his wife works in the Plattsburgh City School District.

Though he initially stepped aside, Ensel said that he no longer believes the connection is a conflict.

The city charter bars city officials and employees from having “any interest, financial or otherwise, direct or indirect,” engaging in “any business or transaction or professional activity,” or incurring “an obligation of any nature which is in substantial conflict with the proper discharge of his duties in the public interest.”

“There was no conflict,” Ensel told The Sun.

VETO POWER

If Read chooses to veto the council’s acceptance of the deal, the council could override his decision at their next meeting with another majority vote.

But in this case, that meeting would be held Jan. 3, after councilors Dowdle and Joshua Kretser (Ward 6) depart and two new councilors take their seats.

It’s unclear whether or not the new council would uphold the current council’s decision.

Asked how they would vote if the footbridge deal came before the council again, councilor-elect Elizabeth Gibbs (Ward 3) declined to comment, citing a need for more information.

Councilor-elect Jeff Moore (Ward 6) told The Sun that he would not be prepared to approve the deal.

“I am not prepared to vote yes at this time,” Moore said. “I need more information before I will weigh in on this. There is no need to rush into anything binding at this time.”

UP IN THE AIR

In a press release on Christmas Eve, Dowdle, Ensel and Armstrong called on the mayor to uphold the current council’s decision.

“(Armstrong, Dowdle, Ensel and Kretser’s votes) comprise a majority of the council that has wrestled with issues surrounding the Webb Island Bridge for more than a year,” the news release reads.

“Armstrong, Dowdle and Ensel do hereby formally urge Mayor Read to uphold the majority vote in order to serve those who depend on the bridge for transportation and recreation.”

The council voted 4-1 on Dec. 20 — Councilor Michael Kelly (Ward 2) was absent — to accept the district’s proposal.

Councilor Patrick McFarlin (Ward 5) was the lone councilor to dissent.

“I do think that the school district and the city should negotiate to fix the bridge,” McFarlin said. “But I thought the deal was very one-sided.”

McFarlin said that he felt with the current offer the city was shouldering all the liability in the future.

“There should be some middle ground,” he said.

DISTRICT AWAITS DECISION

The BOE resolved to offer the city a deal to fix the bridge on Dec. 6.

The deal came after the BOE issued what amounted to an ultimatum:

The board informally agreed that they would not vote for any contract that saw the district contributing to the cost of eventually demolishing the bridge in the future.

If the city does not agree to take full ownership of the bridge and absolve the district of future responsibility, the BOE has said they will move forward with exploring the cost of demolishing the structure.

That decision indicated a departure from an earlier draft agreement between the district and the city, which would have transferred ownership of the bridge to the city, but only if the district agreed to split the cost of demolishing the bridge 50-50 after it’s deemed to have reached “the end of its useful life.”

At least one city councilor, Armstrong, apparently had called for that piece of the agreement to be nixed, documents obtained by The Sun show.

But it was left in anyway, and the BOE ultimately proposed their own agreement.

“They cannot put us in jeopardy by strapping the bridge to our backs,” BOE member Rod Sherman said at a meeting on Dec. 19.

Sherman said that while the city can override the state tax cap and stretch their budget with the vote of six city councilors, to do the same the district would need to conduct a public referendum.

“Putting the burden of the bridge, and its repair, on the school district would be unfair to the children of this city,” he said.