Death of Keeseville man in Keene under investigation

KEENE | The death of a Keeseville man who was pinned down by a delivery truck is under investigation by New York State Police.

State Police were dispatched to 95 Hulls Falls Road in the Town of Keene at approximately 2 p.m. Jan. 25 for a report of a male trapped under a truck.

Daniel Mitchell, 62, was extricated from under a Suburban Propane delivery truck by Keene Fire and EMS personnel and transported to the University of Vermont Health Network at Elizabethtown Community Hospital.

During transfer to the University of Vermont Medical Center in Burlington, Vermont, Mitchell’s condition worsened, and he was rerouted to the UVMHN at Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital in Plattsburgh.

He succumbed to his injuries at 8:13 p.m. at CVPH, and Clinton County Coroner David Donah was contacted.

An autopsy was reportedly conducted on Jan. 28 at CVPH.

Investigators said that Mitchell arrived at the Keene address and after parking and exiting the cab of the truck, the vehicle began to roll forward.

Mitchell reportedly attempted to stop the truck by placing a wheel chock under the driver’s side rear wheel and upon doing so, Mitchell became pinned under the tire.

This investigation was ongoing at the time of publication.