Debates to take center stage as Election Day nears

PLATTSBURGH | As the race for New York’s 21st Congressional District hurdles towards its conclusion on Nov. 6, candidates have avoided sharing the spotlight, opting to take shots at each other at campaign rallies and through the press.

Starting next week, they’ll be able to levy those charges directly.

Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-Willsboro) and her opponents, Tedra Cobb, Democrat, and Green Party candidate Lynn Kahn, have agreed to participate in three televised debates, one for each of the district’s media markets.

The first is Mountain Lake PBS in Plattsburgh on Oct. 23. Spectrum News in Albany will host the second on Oct. 29, which will be followed by an event sponsored by WWNY Channel 7 in Watertown on Oct. 30.

Each debate will be televised or streamed in primetime, with two airing district-wide.

Mountain Lake PBS is soliciting questions for their event through Facebook and by using the hashtag #NY21MLPBS on Twitter.

STRONG EXPECTATIONS

SUNY Plattsburgh Political Science Professor Dr. Harvey Schantz said debates are the central feature of contemporary campaigns because they’re the only events in which the candidates meet face-to-face in public.

“There is a strong expectation across the country that candidates for top positions will engage in televised debates,” Schantz told The Sun on Tuesday.

In a far-flung district like New York’s 21st Congressional District, multiple events are important because candidates cannot be everywhere and there are multiple media markets.

Schantz said challengers and cash-poor candidates typically have more to gain in any congressional debate because they cannot afford the advertising needed for very high name recognition, he said.

When it comes to the debate stage, Stefanik has less to gain, said Schantz, because the two-term lawmaker is already well-known in the district. But the incumbent also wants to seal the deal with voters.

Both Stefanik and Cobb are heading into the final three-week stretch with significant war chests.

Cobb outraised Stefanik between July and September, according to Federal Election Commission reports, and has $553,395 cash-on-hand compared to Stefanik’s $1.3 million.

Each have blanketed the airwaves in recent weeks with television ads.

The Kahn campaign has not filed third quarter fundraising reports, and blasted both Cobb and Stefanik on Tuesday.

“Both Congresswoman Stefanik and Tedra Cobb are paid for by wealthy donors,” wrote Kahn campaign spokesman Paul Paterakis on Twitter. “Check out their large individual contributions provided by @OpenSecretsDC. The only honest candidate for #NY21 is Dr. Kahn. She will work for you.”

A LOOK BACK

Debates in the past two election cycles have varied in ultimate importance.

The 2014 three-way debate between Stefanik, Democratic candidate Aaron Woolf and Green Matt Funiciello was crucial because it was an open seat, Schantz said.

Stefanik went into the WPTZ-hosted event at SUNY Plattsburgh leading Woolf.

“The debate did not change the horse race, as Stefanik was able to hold on to her lead,” Schantz said.

She bested him by 22 points.

Two years later, the debates did not change candidate standings in the polls and Stefanik went on to easily carve out a second term by even wider margins.

With just three weeks until Nov. 6, there have been no publicly-released polls.

But prognosticators have repeatedly characterized the mood of the electorate as “volatile” as Democrats nationwide hope for a “blue wave” that will wash away Republicans and flip the house for the first time since 2010.

The Cook Political Report earlier this month shifted their prediction from “Solid” to “Likely Republican.”

“I would expect the candidates to tie their opponents to allegedly unpopular party leaders, so expect Stefanik to link Cobb to Gov. Andrew Cuomo and Cobb to link Stefanik to President Donald Trump,” he said. “The incumbent must run on her record and the challenger must call for change.”

Ultimately, Schantz said, voters often see what they want to see and debates often reinforce their partisan predispositions.

TIMING TYPICAL.

While the first debate is scheduled for just two weeks before Election Day, Schantz said the timing is not unusual.

Debates happen late in the election cycle because it takes time to work out the logistics with the various campaigns and media organizations, he said.

“They all try to avoid overlapping with the baseball playoffs, although that is increasingly hard to do."

The nationally-watched debate for the 2009 special election between Bill Owens and Dede Scozzafava took place in Hawkins Hall on Oct. 28, just six days before Election Day.

Scozzafava ultimately dropped out of the contest, and endorsed Owens, who narrowly beat Conservative Party candidate Doug Hoffman, who did not participate in the debate.

CAMPAIGNS SPAR

As the dates loom closer, Cobb has sparred with the Stefanik camp for limiting debate participation to events without studio audiences, going as far to accuse the campaign of “attempts to suppress the voices of her constituents.”

“I have tried my darnedest to ask for an audience for each of those debates, and as of yet, I have been unsuccessful,” Cobb told supporters at a rally in Plattsburgh earlier this month. “So, you know, you can show up outside and wave at us and cheer us on. But I want you to know how hard I have tried to make sure there are people at every one of the debates.”

Kahn and Cobb will participate in a forum organized by the League of Women Voters of Saratoga County on Thursday at Lake George High School at 7 p.m.

Stefanik was invited, but declined to participate, wrote organizers on Facebook.

Cobb knocked the lawmaker for skipping the event.

“Elise Stefanik will not be there because people will be there,” Cobb said at the Plattsburgh rally.

The Adirondack Daily Enterprise attempted to organize a fifth prospective forum for mid-October, but pulled the plug after Stefanik declined to attend.

“TV debates are good, but if there are going to be multiple debates, we think it’s important for voters to have at least one they can attend in person,” Enterprise Managing Editor Peter Crowley said in a statement.

Crowley noted Saranac Lake is centrally located in the sprawling district.

“This would have been a classic-format debate like we’ve organized for voters many times in the past,” said Crowley. “Without the incumbent, however, it wouldn’t do voters much good. We wish we knew why the Stefanik campaign doesn’t want to take part.”

STEFANIK RESPONDS

Both forums were “proposed and developed” after the campaign publicly announced its debate schedule, said the Stefanik campaign.

“Working with a host of local television networks and their media partners, the Stefanik campaign is proud to have led the public discussion and process of ensuring three televised debates among all three congressional candidates,” said Stefanik campaign spokesman Lenny Alcviar on Tuesday.

Alcviar continued: “As she has in each of her previous campaigns, Elise Stefanik looks forward to debating each of her opponents and to sharing her bipartisan, independent record of real results for the North Country with voters on prime time television district-wide.

“Throughout each of the three televised debates and on Election Day, the Stefanik campaign is confident that viewers and voters will stand with Elise Stefanik's record of results over Taxin' Tedra Cobb's rhetoric of resistance.”