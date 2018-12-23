Debut ‘North Country New Year’ coming

× Expand Photo provided The inaugural “North Country New Year” will be held Dec. 28 - Jan. 1, 2019 and will feature winter events, including snow bowling.

SILVER BAY | The inaugural “North Country New Year” celebration, organized by members of the Silver Bay YMCA Conference and Family Retreat Center, will be held on Dec. 28 through Jan. 1, 2019.

North Country New Year will feature days of programs including an escape room, resolution workshops, snowshoeing, snow bowling and more. The weekend’s events will also feature horse-drawn sleigh rides.

A New Year’s Eve dinner and New Year’s party will be held in the all new William Boyd Center. The party, lasting from 8:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m., will feature a DJ, dancing and a midnight toast.

Overnight accommodations are available and the full schedule of events can be viewed at silverbay.org. Overnight stays include meals, the New Year’s party and all activities.

Admittance to the New Year’s dinner and party may be purchased separately, but advanced registration is required. Youth and child rates are available.

To make a reservation, or for additional information about North Country New Year, contact the reservations department at 518-543-8514 or visit silverbay.org.