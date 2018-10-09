DEC: 6 moose killed in three-day period

× Expand Photo via Flickr user Eugene Kogan At least six moose have been killed in a three-day period this fall, according to the state Department of Environmental Conservation.

WARRENSBURG | The state Department of Environmental Conservation is urging motorists to be wary of moose and use “extreme caution” while navigating roadways this month.

At least four of the animals have been struck by motor vehicles between Sept. 29 and Oct. 1, said the DEC.

The uptick can be attributed to breeding season, said DEC Region 5 Wildlife Manager Paul Jensen.

“We definitely see an increase in activity during this time,” Jensen told The Sun. “It’s the rutting period right now.”

Two of incidents occurred in the Warrensburg area; one near Dannemora and one near Meacham Lake.

In each case, the animals were killed by the collision or later euthanized, according to the state agency.

Two additional moose were killed in unusual circumstances at the Moose River Plains Wild Forest near Inlet after a bull moose charged hunters, who shot and killed the animal.

The hunters noticed an injured cow nearby, which was later dispatched.

While the DEC is awaiting the formal results of a field assessment, staff speculated the cow’s broken shoulder was caused by the bull in an aggressive attempt to mate.

The state agency said re-establishment of the moose population in New York, including clusters in northern and northwestern part of the state, is generally viewed as a positive sign of a “healthier, more complete natural system.”

“That’s really attributed to where we have big conservation easements with active forestry,” Jensen said.

Young regenerating forest and wetlands provide a large volume of foodstuffs, he said.

“It’s really good browse that’s highly nutritious and within their reach,” he said.

There have been no fatalities since the DEC began keep tracking of moose-vehicle collisions in 1990.

A total of nine moose were killed in collisions in 2017.

The high was in 2016, when 22 were killed: 11 by collisions, and 11 due to unknown causes.

Moose are most active at dawn and dusk, times of poor visibility.

“When struck, their height often causes them to impact the windshield of a car or pickup truck, not just the front of the vehicle,” said the DEC.

Motorists are advised to reduce speed and use flashers or a headlight signal to warn other drivers when moose are spotted near the road.