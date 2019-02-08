DEC, Adirondack partners launch effort to reduce High Peaks search and rescue operations

× Expand File photo Vehicles line Route 73 in Essex County. Tourism to the High Peaks has skyrocketed, leading to an increase in backcountry search and rescue operations.

RAY BROOK | The state and a coalition of partners are rolling out a new effort to reduce the number of backcountry search and rescue operations in the Adirondacks.

The joint effort by the state Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC), Adirondack Mountain Club and Adirondack 46ers will deploy volunteer stewards at trailheads in the High Peaks Wilderness beginning next Saturday during President’s Day Weekend.

Forest Rangers and ADK Summit Stewards will “promote proper planning and preparation through direct conversations with hikers at trailheads and on the trails,” according to the DEC, who announced the effort on Friday.

Volunteers from Keene and the Keene Backcountry Rescue organization will also interact with hikers to ensure they are “properly dressed, equipped, and prepared for the conditions they are likely to face on their hikes."

PLANNING IMPORTANT

The state agency recommended hikers to stop and speak with staff, ask questions and take their advice.

Face-to-face interactions with hikers is the most effective means of educating visitors to the backcountry, said DEC Commissioner Basil Seggos

“Hikers who properly prepare and plan before going out on the trails are less likely to get lost or injured,” said Seggos in a statement. “Hikers who are knowledgeable about proper backcountry practices have significantly less impact on the natural resources, infrastructure, and other users."

ADK Executive Director Neil Woodworth said planning ahead is the most important part of the “Leave No Trace” principles that governing hiking and outdoor recreation.

“These outdoor skills and ethics protect recreationists and our valuable natural resources,” Woodworth said in a statement. “Our cumulative voice in sharing this message is a powerful way to protect our public lands.”

The measure is based on a successful program developed by the National Park Service, said the DEC, “which has decreased the number of search and rescue incidents on popular backcountry routes in Grand Canyon, Yellowstone and Yosemite National Parks.”

Keene Supervisor Joe Pete Wilson welcomed the new effort.

“I’m all for efforts like this," Wilson told The Sun. “I’m all in my favor of these volunteer efforts and the partnership with DEC. The town of Keene is ready to help in any way.”

The Adirondack Council also commended the initiative, expecting it would lead to fewer search and rescue operations and promote "Leave No Trace" principles.

"We thank everyone involved for taking time away from their family and friends to help make the Adirondacks safer this weekend," said Executive Director Willie Janeway in a statement.

The measure is part of the state agency's multi-year effort to address overuse while also addressing public safety.

The agency last summer launched several initiatives, including banning parking along Route 73 and steering hikers to less-trafficked areas of the Adirondack Park through electronic signage and kiosks.

ONGOING CAMPAIGN

The growing popularity of the Adirondacks and rescue operations has led to a sustained call for boosting the number of Forest Rangers in the High Peaks.

The campaign has intensified in recent years and is now broadly embraced by a widening coalition of environmental groups and local government.

The most recent four-year average rose to 97 search and rescue incidents per year in the High Peaks Wilderness, according to the DEC.

During the previous four years, Forest Rangers responded to an average of 65 incidents annually.

“Many of these incidents are the result of hikers being improperly prepared,” said the DEC in a news release.

The Adirondack Council said they remain concerned that the Adirondacks require a heightened level of staffing beyond the upcoming holiday weekend.

Janeway said the DEC's workforce is down more than 20 percent from the 3,779 full-time-equivalents employed in 2008.

More rangers, assistant rangers, planners, foresters, engineers and trail crews are needed, he said, plus seasonal help when visitor volume is at its peak,.

The proposed 2019-20 state budget calls for 3,115 full-time equivalents, up five from the current 3,110, he said.

"The DEC needs additional personnel to respond to a 25 percent increase in park visitors over the past decade and a more than 20 percent decline in the DEC workforce," Janeway said.