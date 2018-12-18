Degrees conferred at SUNY Plattsburgh winter commencement

× Expand Photo provided Over 300 students stood for the official tassel change, ceremoniously declaring they are graduates of the Class of 2018.

Photo provided John Ettling, who will retire after the academic year, presided at the SUNY Plattsburgh winter 2018 commencement.

PLATTSBURGH | More than 300 graduated at SUNY Plattsburgh’s winter commencement held at the field house Dec. 15.

Marching in to “Scotland the Brave” and “The Rowan Tree” as performed by the Royal Canadian Mounted Police Bagpipe Band, students entered the field house to cheering and waving friends and family.

Faculty then followed Richard Mikkelson, distinguished teaching professor of art, who carried the college mace at the ceremony.

College President John Ettling, who presided over the order of exercises, led the group of administrators and invited guests to the dais.

The Plattsburgh State Gospel Choir then performed the national anthem. After introducing the platform guests, Ettling gave special recognition to those students in attendance who graduated with honors, those serving in the military and the faculty and staff who supported graduates throughout their educational careers.

× Expand Photo provided Michaela Cahoon delivered the student commencement speech where she stressed the importance of mentorship and advocacy.

Michaela Cahoon then took the podium and, as student speaker, encouraged her fellow graduates to pay it forward and help those in need.

“As we leave SUNY Plattsburgh and the campus community, we must use what we learned to become the mentors, advocates and allies that others can rely on when they are turned around,” she said. “We must use our voices and actions to incite positive change and speak up for those whose voices are silenced.

“It is now our turn to be the person who shows the way or holds someone by the hand to help. SUNY Plattsburgh has given us the ability to make a positive change for ourselves and others, and now we must go do it.”

Ettling, who will be retiring as president after the academic year, thanked the graduates for choosing SUNY Plattsburgh and commended them for their “activism and attention on matters of diversity, inclusion and social justice.

“As a campus, we intend to be a leader for others to follow, creating a greater climate of understanding. Your role in this growing effort has been critical,” he said.

Ettling said he had “great confidence” grads would make the world a better place.

“You will take the opportunities you’ve had — from experiential learning and community connections to conversations with faculty mentors and fellow students — and achieve much,” he said.

“We join with your parents, family and friends on this special occasion because we are proud of the many students who have graduated from this institution, especially for the first-generation students who are graduating from college today.”

Photo provided Faculty listened to the proceedings which included speeches by the college president, student speaker, vice president of academic affairs and a member of the alumni association.

Once every student — graduate and undergraduate — crossed the platform to be greeted by the president, Jessica Falace, outgoing president of the student association, led the graduates in the official tassel change, from right to left, where it hangs over the heart.

Joseph Tolliver, a member of the Plattsburgh Alumni Association Board of Directors, welcomed graduates into the association.

“I know I speak for my colleagues on the alumni board when I offer you our sincerest congratulations and tell you that we are most hopeful that you will continue your involvement with your alma mater.

“You have an important role as alumni of SUNY Plattsburgh,” he said. “We hope you will help us to ensure students following in your footsteps will also enjoy the ‘Plattsburgh experience’ we are celebrating today.”

Following a rendition of the alma mater by the gospel choir, the bagpipers led the recessional by playing “The Green Hills” and “Balmoral.”