Demand for indie film ‘Garrow’ leads to second show

× A crowd packs into the lobby of the Strand in Plattsburgh for a showing of the thriller “Garrow”. Photo by Tim Rowland

PLATTSBURGH | An enthusiastic audience at the spacious Strand Center Theatre in Plattsburgh was told Saturday night that, for the first time since 1929, a film had sold out the house.

Such was the demand for tickets to the independent film “Garrow” that a second show was added Sunday afternoon.

It’s been a common theme, as the movie has sold out other venues throughout the state following its recent release.

Writer and director Lori Bailey said she’s been thrilled with the success, although somewhat at a loss to explain it.

Many in the Plattsburgh audience were too young, if they had been born at all, to remember the summer that serial killer Robert Garrow terrorized the Adirondacks, causing parents to keep their kids in at night and sending campers fleeing without even breaking down their tents.

But some recalled it vividly.

Bob Manchester of Peru said that at the time he was returning to his home in Rome, N.Y., from the Loring Air Force Base in Maine when he came upon a state trooper stopping traffic on NY 8.

Manchester said he enjoyed the film, which held fast to his recollection of events.

Garrow was born in Dannemora and grew up in Mineville, the son of a savage alcoholic father who sent him out to work on a neighboring farm and pocketed the cash the boy earned.

Garrow demonstrated early sexual dysfunction, including bestiality, and after an unsuccessful stint in the Air Force was arrested for rape in 1961. After spending 11 years in prison, Garrow built on his criminal history with a series of rapes including that of two young girls. He was arrested, but jumped bail.

In July 1973, he murdered four campers, including a young woman whom he repeatedly raped before throwing her body down a mine shaft and, a few days later, a teenage boy in the southern Adirondacks. Escaping campers spread the alarm, touching off a massive manhunt that killed the Adirondack tourist season in the process.

Garrow was tracked down 12 days later and shot, not fatally, as he was apprehended. For years he feigned paralysis and escaped in 1978 after his son secreted him a gun in the bottom of a bucket of chicken. Although he hid out for several days, he never made it far from the prison and was shot and killed after he fired on his pursuers.

Moviegoers offered a wide range of reasons for their interest. The cast included equity actors — including a highly praised performance by Jay Alan Christianson as Garrow — but also a number of local residents whom friends and family came to see on the big screen. Greg Blow of Plattsburgh said he was a young man at the time of Garrow’s rampage and had a faint memory of it — but he was drawn to the film to watch his grandson as a member of the audience in a courtroom scene.

Heather LaHart of Peru said the film was”excellent,” and piqued her interest in Garrow, whom she hopes to learn more about by reading his biography. Adding interest, said Liz Coon, was that Garrow came in the wake of “Escape from Dannemora,” which brought a heightened awareness of Adirondack true-crime stories.

The audience, nearly 1,000 strong, was into the film from the beginning, cheering actors’ names, particularly those with local connections.

The film, which Bailey said is in the style of “thriller noir,” revolves around old-style suspense without the blood and gore of modern horror movies. “It’s horrific, yet you don’t see the knife in the throat,” she said. Along with artistic sensibilities, this is by design so as not to be offensive to victims and their families who remember Garrow’s crimes all too well.

The community has been supportive not just in viewing the movie, but in the making of it as well. People, places and things were donated, including everything from extras to settings and costumes to vintage automobiles.

Much of the film was shot in locations that were familiar to people around the region, including the courthouse in Elizabethtown and Edgemont Bed and Breakfast in Moriah and Foote’s Port Henry Diner.

Bailey said it’s a relief to be finished with the three-year project, and gratifying to see it open to a string of sold-out theaters. “It’s been wonderful, and an overwhelming couple of weeks,” she said.