Denny Galloway to be hailed by Lake George Rotary Club

In 2013, Lake George Town Supervisor Dennis Dickinson (foreground, center) presented the municipality's first annual Lake George Community Stewardship Award to Denny Galloway (at right). Participating in the presentation were town board members: (rear, left to right): Vinnie Crocitto, Fran Heinrich and Marisa Muratori. Galloway will soon be receiving another prominent honor: the Lake George Rotary Club is presenting him with their Lifetime Achievement Award at a banquet set for Oct. 23 at the Lake George Holiday Inn

LAKE GEORGE | Dennis “Denny” Galloway, a citizen of Lake George who for six decades has committed countless hours to community service, was honored by the Lake George Rotary Club at a banquet Oct. 23 at the Lake George Holiday Inn.

A member and officer of Lake George Rotary for more than 60 years, Galloway received the club’s Lifetime Achievement Award.

His many contributions to Lake George and surrounding communities include spearheading the construction of the new Lake George Veterans Memorial at the intersection of Route 9 and Luzerne Road near I-87 Northway Exit 21. It was christened in June 2018 after almost two years of his planning and fundraising.

As a Rotarian, he also spearheaded the development of the Lake George Welcome Corner, with its arrangement of lighted flagpoles, signs and stone-terraced gardens, located near the aforementioned intersection.

Also, he organized and led a Rotary Club effort to build a heavy-duty bridge for an elderly woman marooned by Tropical Storm Irene, which in August 2011 turned English Brook into a raging river, washing away a bridge that bore her driveway. Galloway personally paid for a portion of the project.

Area officials and civic leaders have praised Galloway for dedicating so many days of his lengthy life to accomplishing projects for the community and helping other citizens in need.

Galloway is a U.S. Army veteran who fought in World War II in the Philippines, serving as a tank gunner. Settling in Lake George after the war, he launched an electrical contracting business locally, which he operated for decades.

Galloway’s civic involvement includes his 30 years in the Lake George Fire Department, as well as 12 years of service on the Lake George Town Board. In 2013, the town board honored him with their first-ever Community Award, primarily for his charitable works.

