Depot Theatre unveils 2020 season

WESTPORT | As the great African-American vocalist Billie Holiday lay dying of liver and heart disease in a New York hospital in 1959, police burst into her room, charged her with drug possession and handcuffed her to her bed. For security, a cop was posted at the door of the room she would never leave. Within a month she was dead at age 44.

It was the final indignity in a life of discrimination and abuse, which likely had a significant contribution to her struggles with drugs and alcohol. There are notes of Jackie Robinson in the life of Billie Holiday, as she broke down color barriers, but not without consequence. Today, said Kenney Green, Producing Artistic Director for the Depot Theatre, her music is remembered, but not her confrontations with white America in the mid 20th century. “There are a lot of things people don’t know about her trials and tribulations,” Green said.

Heroism, Greene said, is a theme of the Depot Theatre’s 2020 season, subscriptions for which are now on sale. Holiday’s story is told in the musical “Lady Day at Emerson’s Bar and Grill,” one of four main-stage productions in a season that runs from June 19 to Aug. 27.

The season, which expands from three to four shows this year, opens with “Working: A Musical” that celebrates the everyday heroes who keep the nation’s wheels turning by doing their daily jobs. Adopted from a book by Pulitzer Prize winner Studs Terkel, “Working” is derived from interviews with people from across the country, representing a cross section of vocations.

Next up is “The Mountaintop,” a fictional interpretation of Martin Luther King in Room 306 of the Lorraine Motel in Memphis on the eve of his assassination in 1968. The name is a reference to King’s “I’ve Been to the Mountaintop” speech, which he has just delivered prior to returning to his motel room, where the play opens.

King is depicted more as an everyday hero than an icon, an average American with strengths and weaknesses who stepped to the fore when destiny called.

After these thought-provoking pieces, “It’s time to go to the circus,” Green said. “Barnum: The Musical” is the story of showman P.T. Barnum, who built a fortune on the notion that “There’s a sucker born every minute.” ‘Barnum’ is a high energy tale, set during the period 1835 through 1880, follows Barnum around the world as he evolved from a simple sideshow man, joined the circus, and eventually helped to curate The Greatest Show on Earth.

“Lady Day at Emerson’s Bar and Grill,” which tells Billie Holiday’s story as she reflects back on her life, ends the summer season.

Green said the season is also a nod to history, but believes the audiences will see threads of the modern world in what has gone before. “It sounds like a cliche, but everything that was old is new again,” he said.

Overall, “This lineup adheres to our vision statement that promises to promote diversity in all that we do,” Green said. “These productions represent a range of experiences that will resonate with our audiences; from thought-provoking storytelling that illustrates how some decades-old struggles are still relevant today, to pure entertainment.”

The Depot, which shares a location with the Westport Amtrak station, is the Adirondacks only equity theater. “It’s accessible, and the audience gets a Broadway level experience in the Adirondacks, in a rustic setting and without Broadway prices,” said Kim Rielly, the theater’s executive director.

The season will be dedicated to longtime theater board member Shirley Bacot Shamel, who died in January at the age of 83. “Her larger-than-life presence and radiant smile will truly be missed,” the trustees wrote in the dedication.

For more information, visit DepotTheatre.org. ■