Derelict site in Chester may be redeveloped

× Taking a break from inspecting the property at 10 Pine St., Chester Supervisor Craig Leggett shoots a layup on the concrete pad that now covers the main portion of the plot that is to undergo environmental remediation before it’s turned over to Chester to be redeveloped to host affordable housing. Neighbors of the property, whose sons are on the North Warren Central varsity basketball team, set up basketball hoops so their offspring and teammates can practice during after-school hours.

CHESTERTOWN | The parcel of commercial land in Chestertown that has abandoned for years might become a valuable asset to the community, if local officials’ plans materialize.

The vacant plot at 10 Pine St., right off Main Street downtown, may be redeveloped into affordable senior housing, Town of Chester Supervisor Craig Leggett said April 16.

The now-defunct insulation manufacturing enterprise called Thermo-Home Inc. abandoned the property in 2009, and since then a tax bill has accrued that totaled $90,133. That sum includes a charge of $42,864 for demolition of the building on the site which was ordered in 2013. In the 1970s and early 1980s the site hosted Martin’s Garage, a Ford dealership operated by Schuyler Martin, who served as Town of Chester supervisor from 1980 to 1992.

Warren County normally forecloses on properties after three years of unpaid taxes, but the county has not taken ownership of this plot because to the possibility of environmental contamination, which would expose the county to exorbitant cleanup costs.

Many years ago, it was determined that two underground fuel tanks were on-site, which delayed the property’s sale or redevelopment. Recent tests have shown that contamination is negligible at most, and Warren County and New York state environmental officials have been negotiating an agreement to share cost of removing the tanks and associated remediation. The draft contract between Warren County and the state calls for the county to commit $10,000 to the tank removal and cleanup — which the state would undertake.

RESOLUTION

A resolution by the Warren County Board of Supervisors to proceed with the fuel tank removal was tabled April 19, because supervisors wanted solid assurance from the state that Warren County had no liability for the cleanup costs in excess of $10,000.

These contract details are to be negotiated with the Department of Environmental Conservation as well as with an administrator of the state Environmental Protection and Spill Compensation Fund, according to county Real Property Services Director Lexie Delurey. County officials predicted that the agreement will be ratified in about a month.

Leggett said that he anticipated that the Town of Chester would acquire the property in the near future to host housing for the elderly.

“If you can provide a new, efficient, age-friendly living space at a reasonable price within walking distance to stores and services, it is a real help to our residents who may now live in larger older homes around town,” he said, adding that senior housing would add to the economic and social vitality of Chestertown.