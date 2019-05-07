Design planning underway for new Stewart’s Shop in E’town

× Expand Image provided An architectural rendering of proposed design of the new and expanded Stewart’s Shop planned for Elizabethtown.

ELIZABETHTOWN | Essex County supervisors approved sale of the county Community Planning building on about 3/4 of an acre to Stewart’s Shops. They set the offer at $650,000.

Resolution 84 authorized sale of the 0.785 acre property off Route 9. The county has owned the building and lot since December 1989.

The $650,000 offer was set “upon approval of the county attorney” to effect the sale to Stewart’s Shops Inc.

As of last Friday, the transaction had not been recorded in the Essex County Clerk’s deed book.

But Elizabethtown Supervisor Noel Merrihew said Stewart’s has tentatively accepted the offer, pending review of development through the Elizabethtown Planning Board.

“Representatives from Dake Brothers had a meeting with the Planning Board last Tuesday,” Merrihew said.

Stewart’s spokeswoman Erica Komoroske told The Sun that there is one more approval needed for their site plan.

If granted, she said, construction would begin this summer in time for a September grand opening.

On average, she said, it takes two to three months to build a Stewart’s Shop.

WOULD REMOVE EXISTING SHOP

Image provided The layout proposed for new Stewart’s Shop in Elizabethtown includes four sets of two-gas-pump islands. The new building faces Park Street, but is set farther back into property the company is looking to purchase from Essex County.

Construction would start by removing the county office structure and then building the new store.

Once it’s in place, Komoroske said, they would remove the existing shop.

The smaller store would remain open as the larger structure is built, Komoroske said of the process.

“Then we work on the gas, and it usually takes three to four weeks to put the gas pumps and tanks in.

“As proposed, the new store in Elizabethtown is going to be bigger, it’s going to have expanded outdoor seating, better parking and improved access to more gas pumps,” the spokeswoman said.

“We’ve asked if Stewart’s would consider putting in a pump for diesel fuel, and they were receptive to doing that,” Merrihew said of tentative steps in motion.

PLANS

Drawings for the new Stewart’s Shop are at the Elizabethtown Town Hall.

And the Planning Board is now working with the company to position and enhance green space and open areas around the site.

The drawings show how four sets of gas pumps — not two — would be aligned perpendicular to Park Street, buffered from the street with garden planters.

“The entry to the proposed new building faces Park Street, but it would have barriers with flowers to give it a more controlled traffic pattern,” Merrihew said.

The new Stewart’s would encompass 3,845 square feet, bordered to the south (Route 9 side) and east (Park Street) with a total 17 parking spots, eight of which pull up to the store off Elizabethtown’s memorial park.

The memorial park loop, which is a town road, would also work as ingress and egress from Route 9.

“The roadway there has been incorporated into the design,” Merrihew said.

A covered side patio area at the store’s south entrance would face the park with a walkway to the bandstand area.

This set of plans includes a picnic table area behind the shop as well.

TOWN ZONING

Bruce Pushee, president of the Planning Board, said Stewart’s is designing the build in accordance with town zoning, and there is no need for a public hearing.

“We see no need for a variance at this point,” he told The Sun.

The board plans to meet again with the company’s design team on May 28.

Komoroske could not say how much the company plans to spend on the Elizabethtown project.

But, she said, it is one of 20 — including four new shops — they will build this summer for a total $55 million, the largest investment Stewart’s has made annually in the region to date.

The supervisors’ vote to sell the county property to Stewart’s met with unanimous approval of all who attended the full board meeting last month, minus two who were absent. The motion to sell was made by North Elba Supervisor Roby Politi and seconded by Merrihew.