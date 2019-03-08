Details of broadband progress in northern Warren County to be revealed

× Expand File photo State Assemblyman Dan Stec (R-Queensbury) listens as a resident of northern Warren County questions telecommunications providers at an initial broadband meeting held in February 2018 at the Tannery Pond Community Center in North Creek. A follow-up public meeting is to be held at 6:30 p.m. Friday, March 15, at the center to explain progress underway toward providing broadband access to households and businesses throughout Johnsburg, Thurman, Stony Creek and Warrensburg. The meeting is intended to answer questions about the features and price of the service, as well as when people can get connected.

NORTH CREEK | Lack of internet connectivity has a huge impact on the lives of area residents, Laurie Arnheiter said this week as she announced an upcoming public broadband informational meeting scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 15, in North Creek’s Tannery Pond Community Center.

The meeting is to explain progress on extending broadband through northern Warren County.

“I’ve heard that you can go to the Johnsburg library, and there are cars idling in the parking lot so parents can keep their children warm in their pajamas — and the kids are connecting to the library’s Wi-Fi to do their homework on their laptops,” she said.

This lack of internet connectivity, a contentious issue in this rural region, may soon be history for most all area households.

Several broadband providers are now installing broadband infrastructure in the towns of Johnsburg, Thurman, Stony Creek and Warrensburg — and local residents are wondering when they’ll be able to connect, how much the new service will cost, and whether it will be adequate to meet their needs, Arnheiter said.

“We hope to have these questions answered at the broadband symposium,” she said.

Representatives of Slic Network Solutions, HughesNet and Frontier Communications have been invited to the meeting to describe the firms’ progress in expanding their network in those communities, and they will be answering residents’ questions, she said.

This ongoing expansion of digital connectivity is an outgrowth of Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s promise to soon provide high speed broadband to “100 percent” of the state’s homes and businesses.

Johnsburg has 944 locations to be connected in this initiative — and the primary provider is Slic, awarded about $3.2 million by the state to bring fiber optic service to 908 addresses. HughesNet is to provide satellite-based service to the 36 remaining homes in town.

In Thurman, more than 500 locations are to be served by Slic, and about 250 have been assigned to HughesNet, according to reports. Stony Creek is listed to have 273 locations targeted to receive new broadband service, and Warrensburg, 106 households.

Arnheiter is a member of both the Johnsburg Town Board and the Johnsburg Community Development Corporation, which are jointly hosting the upcoming broadband symposium.

The meeting will also include representatives of U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik, state Sen. Betty Little and state Assemblyman Dan Stec, as well as the supervisors of the three towns where broadband buildout is occurring, Arnheiter added.

“We’ve seen the trucks and workers installing cable and broadcast boxes, but we all want to know when we can get hooked up and what the service will be like,” she said, hinting that Frontier and Slic may have good news to report.

Arnheiter noted that lack of broadband in Johnsburg and elsewhere in the Adirondacks has hampered economic development and discouraged home ownership. She said that in her own North Creek business — Hudson River Trading Co. — credit card transactions sometimes can’t be completed because her Frontier DSL service is either too slow to accomplish digital tasks, or it drops data transmission.

“Fast, dependable broadband is necessary in today’s world to effectively run a business,” she said.

Arnheiter also cited that she knew of business executives ready to sell their second homes because of lack of broadband service.

“Executives need to stay connected,” she said. “Corporate America has no patience for downtime.”

TOURISM

Also, area tourism officials have warned that vacationers avoid communities that don’t offer broadband connectivity.

“We’re the center of active recreation here in Johnsburg and people are here to experience nature — but broadband is a challenge for our community, and we must move forward,” Arnheiter continued.

Providing high speed, dependable broadband to the town’s health center and nursing home are also vitally important, she said, as medical images, virtual conferences and data are increasingly transmitted between health-care providers to meet patients’ medical needs.

“Our new state-of-the-art health center and our nursing home need adequate broadband — they’re responsible for people’s lives,” she said.

QUESTIONS REMAIN ON COVERAGE IN THURMAN

Rose Slemp, co-founder of the Thurman Broadband Initiative Committee, agreed with Arnheiter that a lot of questions need to be answered — particularly whether Slic, which is installing a high-speed optic fiber network, will voluntarily extend their broadband past the boundaries they contracted for with the state’s broadband office.

With the intention of getting as many Thurman households as possible connected to high-speed optic fiber, Slemp has been lobbying for such an expansion by Slic.

The optic cable that Slic is installing has a potential of delivering data transmission speeds of 100 or 200 mbps. According to reports, 36 mbps will be Slic’s initial speed ­— while HughesNet has promised the state’s minimum contracted speed of 25 megabits per second. Some Thurman residents have said they doubt that HughesNet will be meeting that minimum, as they have complained that their existing service from HughesNet is far slower than 25 mbps during daytime hours, and is routinely throttled, capped or interrupted.

Listed to receive Slic optic fiber service in Thurman will be households on Drexel Road, Bear Pond Road, Mountain Road, Bowen Hill Road, Johnsburg Road, Athol Road, High Street, Mud Street, Smith Street, portions of Valley Road, and a few additional venues, said Slemp, who has helped about 300 people find out what broadband provider they’ve been assigned to.

Although the internet service providers were allocated specific areas of Thurman, Slemp said at least one-third of those households assigned to HughesNet could conceivably be served by SLIC.

Slemp said her household is served by Verizon DSL, which is merely 1.8 mbps, and is so slow during the day due to many subscribers online, that images routinely must be transmitted late at night. She’s among the 500-plus households assigned to Slic by the state broadband office.

Although Verizon’s 1.8 mbps sounds incredibly slow, dial-up is slower — and Slic’s planned build-out may allow households with dial-up within Verizon’s small service footprint to upgrade to DSL, she said.

Arnheiter said many of these questions about potential extensions and transmission speeds are likely to be revealed at the March 15 broadband symposium.

“There’s still work to do and issues to be solved regarding broadband, but progress is being made,” she said. “This upcoming meeting offers an opportunity for broadband providers to talk directly to potential customers and let them know what’s going on.”