Determination leads to graduation

× Expand Photo provided Surrounded by her supporters, Latesha Holman earns her high school certificate.

TICONDEROGA | When Latesha Holman walked into a Ticonderoga Central School office earlier this month, it was something of a Christmas miracle.

Not that she was a stranger to principals’ offices — or courtrooms, or clinics or social outreach programs, or any other harbor representative of a stormy life.

This time, though, it wasn’t a reprimand that was waiting for her, it a snow white cap and gown. Against all odds, Holman was there to graduate.

Her journey had previously been a too-often-told story of a wildly troubled youth, of the kind that so often ends in tragedy.

Instead, Holman, despite cognitive and social challenges and a difficult home environment, decided not to fail.

And while it’s a story of a young woman’s determination, it’s also a story showing a side of the public school system that few get to see.

Because along with their everyday classroom duties, there were a number of teachers, counselors and administrators who went out of their way to devote countless hours to saving a lost soul that could quite easily have been cast aside.

After all, there was nothing in Holman’s life that would have led anyone to suspect she was capable of turning it around.

DIRECTIONLESS

Still shy of her 20th birthday, it was nine years ago that Holman’s life began to spiral out of control.

In a school bus altercation, she broke and dislocated the driver’s thumb, and barely escaped doing time in juvenile hall.

Run-ins with the law continued — breaking and entering, assault.

“My police report, it was pretty long,” she said.

Drifting from Moriah to Ticonderoga, she was placed in the former alternative high school for troubled and aggressive students, where drama was a common occurrence.

Once, to get away from the outburst of another student, she found herself huddled in the corner with a boy with whom she would become pregnant.

At a time when most students were high school sophomores, Holman found herself sitting in a clinic waiting to terminate her pregnancy.

The waiting room gave her time to think.

“They gave me a pill to take, and I thought, why should I ruin this life just because I’ve ruined mine?” She ran out.

And kept running.

Separated from her family, she found herself homeless, sleeping on the couches of anyone who would have her.

School was difficult. If there was something about a teacher she didn’t like, “I would get up and literally leave the classroom,” she said. “I would still do the work, I just couldn’t sit in class.”

Holman acknowledges she does not particularly like other people — one of the many issues she’s working on. She once became upset with a history teacher for being “too happy.”

Teachers and Holman tried each others’ patience, She dropped out and came very close to falling through the state’s social safety net, said Traci Ploufe, Health and Recovery Coordinator for Adirondack Employment Opportunities, a nonprofit that works to assimilate those with developmental challenges into the community.

HARD TO FIND

With no fixed address and a cell phone that frequently ran out of minutes, Holman was hard to reach in order to schedule appointments, verify benefits or to help her find a place to live.

Holman admits she didn’t always want to be reached, because it meant having to interact with people. Her desire to help herself came in spurts, but by the time the reams of paperwork was processed, she was liable to have lost momentum.

The system is not nimble, and can be hard for anyone, much less someone whose direction and motivation is so variable.

“If it’s frustrating for me, I can understand how frustrating it is for Latesha,” Ploufe said.

Progress was, and is, achingly slow.

She became pregnant again, but there was no thought of ending this pregnancy, because Holman had discovered she was a good mother.

A year earlier, she had saved her son Wyatt’s life. Now he was about to save hers.

Rejecting an abortion in the clinic that day, Holman had decided to instead put her infant up for adoption.

A couple had been lined up, but somehow they got the sense she might get cold feet, so they backed out. That gave mother and son just enough time to bond.

“What made me get attached was that I heard him cry,” Holman said. “I wanted to see what he looked like. And if it hadn’t been for him, I wouldn’t have changed.

She got on the phone and asked if the school would take her back.

Today, as Wyatt, now two, happily plays with colored stones, Holman talks about teachers at Moriah and Ticonderoga whom she “couldn’t stand” — and how much she loves them now, for their unflagging help. “They got me through everything,” she said.

“I just saw the school shining a light on someone who really needed it,” Ploufe said. “The teachers just didn’t give up on her.”

Ticonderoga Schools Superintendent John McDonald Jr. said educators will go above and beyond the call of duty when a child needs help, but ultimately the student has to be the one to make the decision. “If kids are willing to so what she did, we’re here to help,” he said. “But the kid has to be motivated — and she was.”

Teachers and counselors went outside the school to find programs to help Holman assimilate into the community. Holman is still looking for a place of her own, but she has a job — her first job ever — as a sub in the school cafeteria. She hopes to build up her hours and become self-supportive.

She is cautious, knowing how fleeting even small successes can be. “There are some downward paths at the moment, but we’ll get through them,” she said.

At her impromptu graduation ceremony, Holman hugged the teachers and administrators with whom she had engaged in so many epic confrontations over the years. “I like them now; I always knew they were trying to help, I just didn’t want to deal with them.”

As family members looked on, Holman fought back tears, and encountered a feeling that was entirely new to her when it came to school: “I didn’t want to leave.”