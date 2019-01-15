Developer unveils Durkee Street plan

× A representative of Cohoes-based Prime Companies presented the company’s vision for the Durkee Street lot at a public forum last week. Photo by Elizabeth Izzo

PLATTSBURGH | Two buildings on the shore of the Saranac River. Each four stories, with a mezzanine-level rooftop rec space.

A pathway that runs from Durkee Street to the waterfront. On-site parking for tenants and customers. A pool, underground parking, and balconies scattered across the buildings’ sleek red-and-white exteriors.

A site plan outlining the potential future of the Durkee Street lot was unveiled last week.

A representative of Cohoes-based Prime Companies, the lone developer to submit a proposal for the state-funded Durkee Street lot development, presented the company’s vision for the parcel at a public meeting Jan. 8.

Forty-eight hours later, the Common Council subsequently agreed to sign a letter of intent, a measure that allows the city to move forward with contract negotiations with the developer.

The state deadline to take this step, according to White & Burke Real Estate Investment Advisors Senior Project Manager Gail Henderson King, had been the night the council voted to approve the letter.

The city had previously missed the state’s November deadline.

MIXED-USE SPACE

The proposed Durkee Street development project would create 127 new “market-rate” one to three bedroom apartments — starting at more than $1,000 a month for a one-bedroom apartment, according to Todd Curley, the Prime Companies representative — and 13,515 square-feet of commercial space on the first floor.

There would also be 7,883 square-feet of exterior space preserved for the Plattsburgh Farmer’s Market, and 10-15 fully-furnished apartments for long-term “corporate” tenants.

The development would be partially-funded through a $4.3 million state grant awarded as part of the city’s Downtown Revitalization Initiative (DRI), along with over $20 million invested in the site by Prime Companies, according to Curley.

He declined to offer a specific estimate.

As part of the city’s request for proposals (RFP) the company would receive the Durkee Street lot for $1, and Curley said that Prime Companies would also be seeking to sign a PILOT (payment in lieu of taxes) agreement with the city.

Construction is expected to last 18-20 months, according to Curley.

DRI planning documents show a deadline of 2022 for Durkee Street redevelopment.

PARKING SOLUTIONS

Prime Companies’ site plan shows two parking lots with approximately 143 parking spaces combined, and an additional underground parking lot with 70 parking spaces that could be accessed from Bridge Street.

Curley said that the company “can’t commit” to public parking.

But they’ve heard from residents concerned about parking availability.

“We’re trying to incorporate some public parking on the site,” he said.

The development’s parking would be supplemented by 94 new on-street diagonal parking spots for the public along Bridge and Durkee streets, a project proposed last year which would be undertaken by the city.

The city also recently purchased the Glens Falls National Bank property at 25 Margaret St. According to Community Development Director Matthew Miller, the intention is to demolish that property and convert it to a public parking area. The city is currently exploring the idea of closing Division Street and connecting the Glens Falls and Community Bank parking lots.

Though last November he said the above would create upwards of 200 new parking spots, last week Miller said that “if all stakeholders agree,” as many as 170 spaces would be created there.

There are also 394 oft-unused parking spaces on lower Bridge Street, according to a city-commissioned parking study.

The Durkee Street lot currently hosts 289 parking spots.

Many residents weren’t sold on the proposed amount of public parking, and the conversation during the public forum repeatedly returned to that point.

“You need to have more parking,” said Carol Klepper, a city resident.

She said that in the future, there may be less reliance on cars as more people turn to bicycles and walking to get around — but that’s not happening in Plattsburgh.

“I think a problem we’re not seeing is that Plattsburgh isn’t there yet,” she said.

“I think the parking shown here is insufficient for this community.”

RESIDENTS REACT

Prior to the Common Council’s decision to sign a letter of intent, effectively moving the development forward, residents appeared at City Hall to voice some concerns.

“I’m here asking the council to consider at least postponing this vote,” said Tara Glynn, a local attorney with the Legal Aid Society of Northeastern New York.

“We’ve had approximately 40 hours. There simply hasn’t been enough time for people to look at it and look into who Prime Companies is.”

Glynn said that she’s also concerned about the city entering into an agreement now and negotiating the terms of a contract later.

“We really just ask for more time to look at it.”

Terry Meron, the owner of Plattsburgh’s Comfort Inn and Suites and landlord of 233 local apartments, said that he believed the design could be improved by reorienting the buildings for a better view of the Saranac River.

“I think a development of this size is a wonderful opportunity for Plattsburgh,” he said.

But with the parcel’s proximity to the Saranac River, the city has “an opportunity in downtown that Route 3 doesn’t.”

After voting to move forward, Councilor Rachelle Armstrong (Ward 1) said that there’s still time for the public to weigh in, and the letter of intent was not a formal contract.