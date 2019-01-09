DeZalia named North Hudson supervisor

× Stephanie DeZalia, center, is sworn in as the new North Hudson supervisor. Photo by Tim Rowland

NORTH HUDSON | North Hudson Town Board Member Stephanie DeZalia was sworn in as the town’s new supervisor last Wednesday to fill out the unexpired term of Ronald Moore, who has retired.

“After you’ve done this job for a while, when you leave, it’s a lot harder than you think,” Moore told DeZalia during a small ceremony at the board offices. “So I’m very appreciative that we have someone like you to take the helm.”

One more year remains in Moore’s term. DeZalia said she will run for supervisor this November for the full term beginning in 2020.

The board is expected to name someone to fill her unexpired board term during its regular meeting on Jan. 15.

DeZalia will be the first woman to sit on the board since 2013, when four female lawmakers lost their bids for re-election.

DeZalia grew up in Schroon Lake and moved to North Hudson in 1992, where she raised her family. She has worked the last 15 years at the Essex County Clerk’s office as a Principal Recording Clerk, and as Pistol Permit Clerk since 2013.

Prior to working for the county, she spent 11 years as a department manager for Curtis Lumber in Schroon Lake, and a year and a half as proofreader and department manager for The Sun Community News.

This past August, DeZalia started her own business as a Mary Kay beauty consultant which she will continue to do while working as supervisor.

“I had always contemplated running for supervisor, but the timing hadn’t been right,” she said. Now, with her children grown, she will have the time to devote to public service.

DeZalia said it’s an exciting time for North Hudson, with the redevelopment of Frontier Town into a multi-use destination. She remembers going to the first iteration of Frontier Town as a child, when it was a western theme park, and is enthusiastic about its rebirth.

The state is developing a campground with trails and equestrian facilities, and Paradox Brewery is building a new facility expected to be open later this year. “I hope when they come in others will see the area as an opportunity,” DeZalia said.

She said North Hudson is rife with recreational opportunities, many of which are unrecognized by outdoor enthusiasts who gravitate to the High Peaks. But with its hiking, biking and boating opportunities, DeZalia believes North Hudson can help ease some of the congestion in the Route 73 corridor while becoming a destination in its own right, capable of supporting an outfitter or hotel.

In a brief special meeting, board member Robert Dobie said it was “an honor and a privilege” to nominate DeZalia for the job, and the vote was unanimous. DeZalia thanked Moore for his service, saying he had left an “indelible mark” on the town, with many accomplishments to his credit over the past seven years.

With the issues of Frontier Town and the Boreas Ponds area about to take off, Moore said he thought it best to step down early to give the new supervisor an added sense of continuity in what promises to be a busy era for North Hudson.