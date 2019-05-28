Differing opinions on new property tax legislation

ELIZABETHTOWN | A New York state bill to amend the Real Property Tax Law was met with disapproval by the Essex County Board of Supervisors at their May 20 meeting.

The amendment addresses the charge of interest on delinquent taxes and addresses how the payment is applied to back taxes.

In the new amendment, Section 2, the interest rate “shall in no event be more than twelve per centum per annum” as stated in the bill. Previously, the charge was no less than 12 percent. The amount less than 12 percent is left to the discretion of the commissioner and not set in the new law.

Another portion of the amendment, Section 3, says that delinquent tax payments or “liens must be redeemed in chronological order” whereas before they were applied in reverse order, applying payments to the most recent outstanding tax bill, and not erasing the older debts.

‘LOT OF CONFUSION’

County Treasurer Michael Diskin brought to the table the matter of the Assembly bill A.4863 and Senate bill S.4676, an act introduced by state Sen. Brian Kavanagh on March 20 of this year.

“Allowing counties to establish their own local law that may differ from state statute has potential to cause a lot of confusion if taxpayers own different properties in different counties where different rate of interest are charged,” Diskin told The Sun. “The better approach would have been to change the state statute to make it uniformly lower.

“Setting an interest rate that can be lower than the rate someone might receive on an investment might encourage people to not pay their taxes until absolutely necessary, say two or three years, and allow their investments to have a greater return than they pay out in tax delinquent interest. This could create a serious cash flow problem.”

NEW YORK STATE RURAL ADVOCATES

A memorandum from the New York State Rural Advocates (NYSRA) states they support the legislation and feel the two important changes to real property tax law support delinquent homeowners to catch up on their back taxes.

The memo states, “Our members are community based housing organizations working in rural areas and they are reporting that the incidents of families losing their homes to tax foreclosures often equals and sometimes exceeds the rate of foreclosures initiated by financial institutions. Recognizing that high local property taxes are a serious impediment to homeownership, this bill will improve the chances that a household can recover from a financial setback.

“Not only would this bill benefit delinquent homeowners, it would protect our communities from the loss of owner occupied housing stock and avoid those properties falling into disrepair,” the NYSRA memo said.

‘NOT A GOOD WAY TO OPERATE’

“Allowing someone to be consistently late in paying taxes, paying the oldest year and constantly being two to three years behind is not a good way to operate a business or a government entity,” Diskin told The Sun later. “People could begin to withhold tax payments until the last minute possible, causing concern for how the county will pay its bills and operate within the budget.”

The Board of Supervisors discussed the issue with concern, and Diskin reported that, “461 properties at the present time had not been paid.”

The board also discussed the annual housing auction taking place the last weekend of August but would discuss it further at a later meeting.

“The (reversal of applying back tax payments) will keep homes in a dilapidated status forever,” Moriah Supervisor Thomas Scozzafava commented.