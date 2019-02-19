Director: Essex County Mental Health ‘grossly understaffed’

ELIZABETHTOWN | Essex County is in dire need of mental health clinicians.

That’s the message that Terri Morse, director of the county’s Mental Health Department, highlighted in a report to the Essex County Board of Supervisors last week.

Where on average there are 390 residents for every one mental health provider in New York state, Essex County’s ratio is one clinician for every 690, Morse said. This discrepancy translates to a burdensome workload for the 13 clinicians the department has and an inability to expand into areas where their services are needed, and according to Morse, it also means that the department has had no choice but to turn away people with private insurance.

“We are grossly understaffed to provide the needs for this county,” she told the Human Services Committee Feb. 11.

It’s unclear how many people the department has had to turn away, though the number of people served by the department last year, 1,073, is 48 percent less than two years ago, when 1,590 clients were served.

Right now, the department has 13 clinicians on staff. At minimum, the department needs one more clinician, she said.

The department has had a vacancy since last September. But ideally the department would attract upward of four new clinicians, potentially allowing them to branch out and open satellite offices in more rural areas.

“By not having enough staff to meet the needs of the county, it puts a lot of pressure on the existing staff,” Morse told The Sun. “They’re asked to see more people than they have time for.

“There’s only so many 30-45 minute blocks of time in a day.”

RECRUITING CHALLENGES

The problem lies not in a lack of positions, but in an apparent shortage of qualified people, according to Morse.

It doesn’t help that the department’s typical pay rate, $25.65 per hour at 35 hours a week, is often outmatched by private providers. And there’s stiff competition for the limited labor pool from both private providers and other counties.

“The biggest challenge is that there’s just not enough supply to meet the demand,” Morse said. “There’s not a lot of colleges in the region that are churning out educated, potential staff.”

SUNY Plattsburgh and SUNY Albany both offer mental health counseling degrees.

Multiple advertisements in a variety of areas have not been successful, she said.

“You’re painting a pretty dark picture right now,” Essex Town Supervisor Ronald Jackson told Morse last week.

“It feels pretty dark to me,” she said.

It’s not all bad news, according to Morse.

Serving as a mental health clinician with the county is rewarding work, and new staff would be working in a collaborative, innovative and supportive environment, she said.

“Our focus is on helping people heal and get better, so they can remove the barriers that get in the way of them living a full, functioning and healthy lifestyle,” Morse said. “And that work is conducted in a very supportive work environment — it’s never boring.”

Learn more about job requirements and openings at the department by visiting co.essex.ny.us/jobs, the county Personnel Department or calling 518-873-3360.