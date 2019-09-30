Disc golf comes to Ti

TICONDEROGA | Two kids from Saskatchewan in 1926 are credited with playing the first game of what would become known as Frisbee golf. There were no Frisbees then, but the kids sailed tin canning jar lids into four-foot circles scratched in the sand.

Today, disc golf is played in 40 countries and has 125,000 players registered with the Professional Disc Golf Association. And last Tuesday, Ticonderoga became the latest community to officially open a disc golf course, located at Ticonderoga Recreational Park.

Two Greater Ticonderoga residents, George Brown IV and Isaac Pendell, came up with the idea, and from there it became a true community project backed by the town board and local nonprofits. The course is 14 holes, soon to be 18, and will have two different tee boxes for people of different skill levels.

The game is played and scored much like traditional golf, but instead of cups, the goal is to land a disc in a chain basket.

“It’s gaining popularity dramatically,” Brown said, who was introduced to the sport on a business trip to Buffalo. “I loved every minute of it,” he said. "Pretty soon all I was doing was working, sleeping and throwing Frisbees.”

The discs are Frisbee-like, but smaller and harder, and are more sophisticated in their design. Like golf clubs, they go from driver to putter, depending on the needed distance, and different discs will hook or slice as needed.

The sport has a distinct and passionate following, and even its infancy, the Ti course has already been discovered. Brown said he has already found (and mailed back) discs that had been lost by players from Massachusetts and Connecticut.

Discs are available locally at Candy Corner, and after the purchase of a set the game is free to play. Pendell said he plays about three times a week, and the course takes about an hour. The course goes through fields and woods. “We play right through the trees,” Brown said.

A par 3 distance is around 250 feet give or take, and a par 4 about 450.

While a few months of practice are required to become competitive, Brown and Pendell said players can start having fun from the first day. The course goes by the name of Two Waters Disc Golf Course and updates — including the times of free clinics — can be found on social media at Facebook.com/TWDGC.

“We are excited that this new recreational opportunity will be available in Ticonderoga,” said Matthew Courtright, president and CEO of the Ticonderoga Area Chamber of Commerce. “This, added with our current recreational activities, truly gives options for all of the community and visitors alike. We look forward to increased tourist traffic from clinics, tournaments and Disc Golf enthusiasts.”

Additional donations and sponsorships to support this project are needed to finish the construction of the tees, install the kiosk, create additional signage for the course, and other projects. Two Waters Disc Golf Course has a number of sponsorship and recognition levels available. Checks can be made payable to DisCap (a 501c3 non-profit organization) that is partnered with the local disc golf course. For more information, contact George and Issac via the Two Waters Disc Golf Facebook page.