Disc golf course opens

TICONDEROGA | Two Waters Disc Golf Course, the newest recreational opportunity in the area, will officially open in Ticonderoga on Tuesday, Sept. 10, with a Grand Opening and Ribbon Cutting Celebration in coordination with the Ticonderoga Area Chamber of Commerce (TACC) and the Town of Ticonderoga.

The event will start at 5 p.m. at the Ticonderoga Recreational Areas (near Field 3, the upper Ticonderoga Softball Field parking lot), with the ceremony taking place at 5:30 p.m. at the first tee and practice basket for the golf course. Light refreshments will be served following the ribbon cutting, and a walking tour of the new course will be offered.

When complete, Two Waters Disc Golf will be an 18-hole course that plays through the woods around the Ticonderoga Recreation Park across from the LaChute River. (Currently, 14 holes are complete.) The volunteer committee plans to have at least two sets of tees per hole, allowing different challenges for each skill level. In addition, they are planning to implement permanent signage and host clinics as well as tournaments. Isaac Pendell and George Brown believe the project will benefit the community and attract disc golfers to the area.

The duo has been working with the town of Ticonderoga Parks & Recreation Committee, PRIDE of Ticonderoga, Ticonderoga Clerk Tonya Thompson, Ticonderoga Supervisor Joe Giordano, and the TACC team as well as local businesses and organizations to enhance the Ticonderoga Recreation Park by adding the disc golf course and by utilizing mostly unused areas. “We intend to create a course that allows many levels of players to thoroughly enjoy being active. Beginners and professionals will enjoy this course with the implementation of multiple starting locations on each hole,” Brown said.

“One of the best features is that this sport is free; you simply need to purchase the discs. It is also an activity for people of all ages and skill levels. We greatly appreciated the efforts of George and Issac to make this possible,” stated Joyce Cooper, Town of Ticonderoga Councilwoman and Parks & Recreation Committee Chairperson.

PRIDE of Ticonderoga, partner with the Town of Ticonderoga and the TACC, secured grant funding via the Clinton/Essex County Creating Healthy Schools and Communities Program. The Town of Ticonderoga was awarded $4,000 via this funding source to assist in implementing this project.

Additional volunteers and donations and sponsorships are needed to finish the construction of the tees, install the kiosk, create additional signage for the course and other projects. Checks can be made payable to DisCap, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that is partnered with the Ticonderoga disc golf course. For more information, contact George and Issac via the Two Waters Disc Golf Facebook page at facebook.com/TWDGC.

For more information on the Grand Opening and Ribbon Cutting Celebration, contact the TACC at 518-585-6619, or visit ticonderogany.com or the TACC Facebook page at facebook.com/TiconderogaNY.