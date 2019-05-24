Discussion begins on new water system

× Engineers and Ticonderoga officials meet with residents of Chilson and Eagle Lake in a preliminary discussion about construction of a new water system.

TICONDEROGA | A gathering of Chilson and Eagle Lake residents was told last week that the Town of Ticonderoga has a little more than five years to design and build them a new water source before their current system is shut down by federal regulations.

The news didn’t sit well with about 40 people in attendance, who said they felt left out as the town has built a modern system for customers in the valley, which is just coming online. “You spent a fortune to improve everyone else’s water,” one resident said. “We see all this action going on down here, but you’re telling us we’re on our own.”

The new system serves the Ticonderoga Water District, and is fed by a well north of the former village. The old source, Gooseneck Pond, was high up in the mountains and used gravity to run downhill not just to Ticonderoga, but to the out-of-district Chilson and Eagle Lake communities. But the law prohibits the town from spending money used for its new water system on improvements outside the district.

Gooseneck Pond, by order of the Justice Department, cannot be used for drinking water after 2025 because it lacks a filtration system. It is chlorinated, but that doesn’t meet EPA standards — so residents said they are being charged for water they are being told not to drink.

Residents had believed that they were part of the Ticonderoga Water District, and as such, should have been part of the recent improvements. “You understand our frustration,” said Dennis Towne, “We’ve all had the same water forever; it’s strange that all of a sudden we’re outliers and not part of the system.”

He also said that for decades the residents have paid their bills, but the town has failed to use any of that money to maintain pipes that are now rotting in the ground and will likely have to be replaced.

Town Supervisor Joe Giordano said it’s not clear at what point in the past the uphill communities were split from the district, or if, in fact, they had ever been part of the district. But he urged the residents to focus on the future so the problem can be solved. “We can’t change the past, so we’re looking to move forward,” he said.

A new water system will not be cheap, and the cost will be spread across a relatively small number of customers. Donald Fletcher, an environmental engineer at Barton and Loguidice in Albany, said there are a variety of grants and low-interest loans available that can bring down the costs.

He also said designers can be creative, using multiple sources and focusing on neighborhoods with higher concentrations of people. Some people might be served by the system while for others who are farther afield, it might make sense for them to dig their own wells, he said.

Giordano said that options for a new system will be presented to the community in the coming year, and that it will vote on forming a new water district in 2021. The project would then be designed, with construction commencing in 2024.

But winning voter approval for formation of a district could be problematic. Residents said they feared people in the area who owned vacant property would be disinclined to favor something that would cost them money with no immediate benefit.

One resident said it would be cheaper to give everyone $10,000 so they could dig their own wells. Fletcher said that’s not an entirely outlandish solution, and that for some a private well probably would be the answer. The problem with doing this wholesale, he said, was that underground aquifers are tricky things, and not everyone was guaranteed of hitting water.

Among the viable options, Fletcher said, are building a filtration plant for Gooseneck Pond, drawing water from Eagle Lake or drilling a municipal well. The Gooseneck Pond option is likely the most expensive, since it would also require strengthening existing dam at a cost of $2 million.

One resident, who said he cannot drill a well on his property, said he feared voters would turn down a new district, and in five years the government would shut down Gooseneck Pond. “What do I do if there’s no water?” he said. “I’ll have to leave.”