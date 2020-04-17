“Disruption” advice, free webinar series

× Expand Photo Illustration Business Webinar Series - Plattsburgh A team of local experts organizes to offer a webinar series focused on business survival during the COVID-19 pandemic.

NORTHERN NEW YORK | Survival is top-of-mind for many small business owners and sole proprietors in the North Country, addressing the disruptive aftermath of COVID-19 closures.

With constantly changing regulations and policies simultaneously mending and upending economies across states, the nation and globe, a team of regional business experts have made themselves available, offering current insights through free online Q&A sessions.

Twinstate Technologies, a Plattsburgh-owned telecommunications, and cybersecurity company, launched the effort.

Struck by her own company’s multi-layered business disruptions, Twinstate Technologies CEO Devi Momot considered how much more challenging circumstances would be without relying on the coordinated business resources she had in place.

“What would we have done if we did not have a CPA, insurance advisor, employment law advisor, SBA advisor, banking and finance advisor plus our team of senior management in our technology organization?” she asked.

Momot said she received instant enthusiasm from individuals who agreed to sit as webinar panelists, answering questions from business owners throughout the North Country during unprecedented and evolving circumstances surrounding options for loans and reimbursements.

“You represent a tremendous cross-section of advisors with key areas of expertise that the community desperately needs the assistance of,” Momot wrote in an email to contacts.

"Leveraging Your Resources to Survive the COVID-19 Disruption" webinar attendees seeking advice have included independent contractors, restaurants, hotels, manufacturers, car dealerships and real estate agencies.

Registering in advance, participants can submit questions to be read and discussed during the weekly events.

Just a handful of the questions asked so far include:

“Can you clarify if hazard pay will be a payroll item that will be included as something that is able to be forgiven under the PPP?” “If you made an error on your application can you change it if not processed yet?” “What if you tell your employee you have work for them but they say they are afraid to return to work, can you make them return?” “Can you have employees on partial unemployment and still get SBA benefits for rehiring? Also does partial unemployment qualify for the federal $600 unemployment stimulus?” “When did the EIDL become payroll centric and based on number of employees? As a Sole Proprietor with only myself, it seems neither of these programs help.”

Sessions are recorded and are available to participants on Facebook following live sessions.

For more information on sign-ups and future webinars, check out Twinstate Technologies on Facebook (@TwinstateTechnologies).

Panelists by industry:

Banking - Craig Seybolt, VP, Corporate Banking Manager at Glens Falls National Bank

Business Consultant - Doug Hoffman, Senior Partner at Hoffman Eells Group CPAs

Certified Public Accountant (CPA) - Bill Owens, Partner at Stafford Owens

Insurance - Deena Giltz McCullough, President and CEO at Northern Insuring

IT/Cybersecurity - Devi Momot, CEO at Twinstate Technologies

Legal - Brendan Owens, Corporate Attorney at Stafford Owens

Legal - Jaci Kelleher, Partner at Stafford Owens