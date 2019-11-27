Distinguished Young Women of Crown Point held Nov. 16

× Expand Photos provided Distinguished Young Women of Crown Point Back row: Lilli Peters, Victoria Cole, Kayle Armstrong. Front row: Riley Trombley and Lexa Tuthill.

CROWN POINT | On November 16 Moriah Central School auditorium came alive with "Night Fever” for the 34th annual Distinguished Young Women of Crown Point (Crown Point auditorium is under renovations).

Six junior young ladies entertained the audience while competing for the title! They performed a choreographed fitness routine, showcased their talent and concluded with self-expression routine with answering a question. Also, earlier in the day had a 10-minute interview with the judges.

The ladies have been practicing for the last 7 weeks. They worked on interview, public speaking, and presentation skills along with other routines. Be Your Best Self is a platform of the program, the ladies worked with 2nd-grade girls teaching them how to be their best selves. The contestants concluded with presentations to their little sisters.

Distinguished Young Women of Crown Point gave away $3000 in college scholarships. The money comes from the community and fundraising, without the generous support we wouldn’t be able to keep the program going so thank you.

Distinguished Young Women is a national scholarship program that inspires high school girls to develop their full, individual potential through a fun, transformative experience that culminates in a celebratory showcase of their accomplishments. Distinguished Young Women strives to give every young woman the opportunity to further her education and prepare for a successful future.

The conclusion of the program Lilli Peters was chosen to represent this group of winners! Participants were Victoria Cole, she received 1st runner up, talent, self-expression, scholastic and Be Your Bravest awards. Kayle Armstrong participation award, Riley Trombley selected Spirit of DYW, Lexa Tuthill participation award, Alyssa Norton received the fitness award and Peters DYW, interview and Be Your Best self awards.

Peters will compete at the state program in August 2020 in Silver Bay, New York. ■