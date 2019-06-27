Dog park plans endorsed by Jbg. Town Board

× At the Johnsburg Town Board meeting held June 18, North Creek resident Linda Cobb details plans to develop a dog park near the Grunblatt Beach at Ski Bowl Park pond. The concept — which includes donors and grant funding paying for its construction — was unanimously endorsed by the board.

NORTH CREEK | Dogs in northern Warren County will soon be able to congregate and cavort while their owners enjoy views of the surrounding wooded hills and a picturesque pond, if plans presented last week to the Johnsburg Town Board are realized.

On June 18, the board endorsed the preliminary plans of local citizen Linda Cobb to develop a dog park near the Ski Bowl Park pond in North Creek. She proposed that the Town of Johnsburg delineate an area, tentatively 175 feet by 200 feet, near the Dr. Jacques Grunblatt Memorial Beach for the town dog park. The area, she said, would be fenced in and could be subdivided for large and small breeds.

Cobb said the canine park would provide dogs from the Johnsburg region with a space for unleashed play, prompting better health and disposition among the four-legged set. The venue would be the only one of its kind in northern Warren County. The nearest dog park in the area is in the Town of Lake George, about 25 miles away.

She said that she would be gathering donations for the dog park’s fencing and other development costs. She added that she had already lined up a water tank to provide refreshment for dogs during their visit to the park.

She said that she had visited other dog parks, including the relatively new one in Lake George, to get ideas on how it should be constructed.

‘VERY WELCOME’

Also, she said she dropped in at many North Creek businesses and talked with them about her plans and discovered that dogs were “very welcome” among nearly all the venues. She also conducted a survey among local dog owners and found out that nearly all of them thought the park was a “great idea,” she told the Johnsburg town board members.

She noted that a dog park would also add to the area’s amenities, giving dog owners a place to relax, enjoy a cup of coffee and socialize while their dogs were playing together.

“This won’t require a penny from the town government,” Cobb said. “I have other sources to pay for the park.”

She proposed that citizen volunteers could erect the fencing and construct the park’s other features, perhaps with the help of town employees. Her plans also call for including a dog waste-bag dispenser and disposal station in the park.

Cobb said her plans call for a sign that would prominently display the rules of the park, similar to those at other dog parks in the capital region. She suggested that the rules specify that a dog owner would be allowed to bring no more than three dogs to the park at once, and that dogs and their owners should act “responsibly.”

WOULD REVERT BACK

She said that if the dog park turned out not to be used much — or if it caused any problem — the fencing and other amenities could be easily removed and the area would revert back to its present state.

“If the dog park is not used, it’s no big deal to pick up the fence and change its use,” she said.

Town board member Pete Olesheski said he liked that aspect of Cobb’s proposal.

The board then voted unanimously to allow the use of town property near Grunblatt Beach for use as a dog park.

Town board member Arnold Stevens said the park would provide a “great new recreational opportunity” for Johnsburg citizens and visitors giving them a pleasant new place to congregate and socialize. Other board members said that the dog park would provide an additional reason for people to visit North Creek.