Dogs, families invited to ‘Tails & Ales’ fest in Lake George

LAKE GEORGE | A new event conceived to entertain dogs as well as their human companions is to debut next weekend in Lake George Village.

“Tails & Ales” fest is envisioned to provide socializing, exercise and mental stimulation for dogs — while their two-legged cohorts of all ages will undoubtedly enjoy meeting other dog devotees while savoring beverages, food and live music.

Tails & Ales is to be held outdoors Saturday, May 18, and Sunday, May 19, in the event space on Canada Street just south of Adirondack Pub & Brewery.

For the four-legged attendees, events include dog diving demonstrations and open competitions — as well as chasing fast-moving flags through a half-acre obstacle course.

Musical entertainment is to feature guitarist Vinnie Leddick as well as the Blue Moon Band on Saturday, and recorded music by Absolute Sound on Sunday.

Police dog demonstrations are to be conducted by law enforcement officers. Fifteen vendors have signed up to be on site through the festival, many of them offering canine-related specialty wares.

Conceived as a charitable event, donations of $5 are being collected, and proceeds will go to area pet shelters and animal rescue organizations. One of the charities receiving revenue from Tails & Ales will be Queensbury’s “Woofs for Warriors” program that pairs dogs with veterans suffering from post traumatic stress disorder.

Adirondack Pub proprietor John Carr said he was pleased to team up with Lisa Giknis of the local pet store “The Dog Cabin” to sponsor the event.

“We have a ton of customers that have dogs, and Tails & Ales will feature a constant rotation of dog-related events,” he said. “It will be a fun weekend for people to come out, bring dogs and kids and have a great time.”

In recent years, Carr’s pub has held a variety of themed events, including their Oktoberfest, Pumpkin Chunkin’ party, Funky Ice Fest and their recent Coming Out of Hibernation Party.

Giknis said that Oscar-Meyer’s famed Weinermobile will be on-site for both days as an added attraction.

“It’s going to be lots of fun, rain or shine,” she said.