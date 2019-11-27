Donations accepted at Hannaford

× Expand Photo by Sarah Elizabeth Morris Food Drive Everyone gives: Donation doesn’t have an age limit: a child donates food to the BUZZ food drive to give to the JCEO.

PLATTSBURGH | Local radio station “99.9 The BUZZ” hosted its annual Thanksgiving “Feed Your Neighbor Food Drive” along with WTEN outside the Plattsburgh Hannaford Supermarket at 7 Pyramid Dr. The event took place on Saturday, Nov. 23, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., just in time for Thanksgiving - a holiday that is literally all about food. According to the BUZZ event page, there are 3,200 children in Clinton County that do not have all-around access to food, let alone a full, hot meal.

The BUZZ collected non-perishable food and cash donations to help feed low-income families for Thanksgiving. Cash is the easiest form of donations when it comes to food banks, as quality food can be bought wholesale. According to the event site, “Cash enables [The BUZZ] to purchase fresh produce, meat and bread at a discount.”

All the collected food was given to Joint Council for Economic Opportunity (JCEO) Food Pantries downtown.

“We’re raising donations for the local food shelf and we do it every year,” the BUZZ Sales Manager Candis Leopold said. “We generally collect around three to four thousand pounds of food and extra money for the JCEO and we’re very proud of that.”

This year, the 22nd of the food drive, the carts were overflowing with all types of food, including full-sized turkeys. The most sought after items for future food drives include whole grains, lean proteins, canned or dried fruit and vegetables and baby needs of all kinds.

“It’s nice when there’s everybody from older people to little kids come up to give to help out,” Leopold said. “It’s very heartwarming.” ■