Donations sought for 10th-annual Jeremiah Monroe golf tournament

Billy Trudsoe (left) and Rob Monroe (right) approach a tee during the third-annual Jeremiah Monroe Memorial Golf Tournament. Donations are now being sought for this year's tourney, the 10th-annual, set for Saturday, June 8.

CHESTERTOWN | Ten years ago this fall, Jeremiah Monroe of Brant Lake — and a graduate of North Warren High School — sacrificed his life for his nation.

Monroe, a combat engineer in the U.S. Army, was killed Sept. 17, 2009, by a roadside bomb while on patrol in Kandahar, Afghanistan.

Each year since then, his friends, family members and area citizens have paid tribute to Monroe by participating in an annual charity golf tournament named after him.

This year, the 10th-annual Jeremiah Monroe Memorial Golf Tournament is to be held Saturday, June 8, at the Green Mansions Golf Club in Chestertown.

All proceeds of the event are to be donated to the Nine Line Foundation, which builds homes for severely wounded U.S. veterans.

The Monroe family is now seeking donations of goods and services for gift baskets to be raffled off during the tournament. Cash donations are also welcome. To make a donation, call Bob Monroe at 518-683-8008.

Although the tournament has its maximum quota of golfers already signed up, the public is welcome to attend the event and enjoy the socializing, silent auction, raffles, music and refreshments in the Green Mansions clubhouse. The golf course is located on Tripp Lake Road off Route 9 north of Warrensburg.