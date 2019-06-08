Donors, foundations praised at Charles Wood Park dedication

× At the grand opening celebration of the Charles R. Wood Environmental Park and Festival Commons on May 29, Lake George Mayor Bob Blais describes the lengthy history of the park’s development, while praising the various foundations, families and philanthropists who donated to the project to make it a reality.

LAKE GEORGE | A park adjacent to Lake George that has been acclaimed for its innovative ecological functions was hailed May 29 at its grand opening ceremony — for its cultural and social benefits as well as for boosting the lake’s water quality.

The philanthropists who donated toward the development of the Charles R. Wood Environmental Park and Festival Commons received prominent praise, alongside the public officials, environmentalists and community leaders who lobbied for it to be created.

The southern half of the park, developed on the site of the former Gaslight Village amusement park, includes a man-made wetlands that purifies stormwater before it reaches Lake George. The northern 12.5 acres was transformed into the Lake George Festival Commons, which hosts concerts and other events that draw thousands of people annually to Lake George.

Lake George Chamber of Commerce CEO Gina Mintzer hailed Charles R. Wood for first creating Gaslight Village, then supporting the land’s transformation into a park that benefits the entire county.

“Fortunately, the legacy and vision of Charlie Wood lives on, as we all utilize this space to tell the story of Lake George and educate our children, neighbors and guests about the value of our natural surroundings — and that sustainability is a priority right here,” she said. “We’re so fortunate to live, work and play in a destination that ‘walks the talk’ of eco-friendly initiatives that benefit us all.”

Lake George Land Conservancy director Jamie Brown expressed similar thoughts.

“Today, we celebrate a project that is very diverse — it brings together land protection, stormwater purification, and somehow, the Charlie Daniels Band as well!”

‘PAVED THE WAY’

Brown also noted that the collaborative effort between local governments and environmental groups to develop the park “paved the way” for such later initiatives as acquiring the 1,400-acre Berry Pond tract that hosts the headwaters of West Brook, a major tributary of Lake George that runs through the Wood Park.

Lake George Association CEO Walt Lender praised the philanthropists that made generous contributions.

“Our board struggled with the stretch of the investment we had to make here, but our donors and the foundations we work with came out in solid support,” he said. “I can’t think of a better legacy to leave for the next generation than this beautiful park.”

Both Lake George Town Supervisor Dennis Dickinson and Lake George Village Mayor Bob Blais praised the Charles Wood Foundation for their various donations toward the park and its amenities.

“They were always there when they were needed — generous and giving,” Dickinson said, before introducing Blais, praising the mayor’s leadership and commitment toward the park’s development.

Blais said that various entities had proposed establishing various developments on the site — an assisted living complex, condominiums, even a resident circus.

“But what we wanted to do is create a legacy for generations to enjoy, and I believe that’s what we’ve done,” he said, noting that Lisa Nagle and other personnel of Elan Planning deserved credit for designing the park.

‘GIVING BACK’

Charlene Wood of the Charles R. Wood Foundation recounted the history of her father’s amusement parks, Storytown USA and Gaslight Village. She noted that the foundation’s donation toward the park re-development grew out of their “focus on giving back to the communities that helped my dad acquire his success.”

Heather Ward, board chairman of the Wright Family Foundation — which gave $500,000 to develop a naturalistic children’s adventure playground at the park, praised the venue’s development, calling it “the most important environmental conservation effort Lake George has seen to date.” She added that the playground, in the way it incorporates nature and human activity, mirrors the joint effort of donors and project proponents in creating the park.

“Such collaborations between nature and humans show we can co-exist in a sustainable way,” she said.

Eric Siy, executive director of The Fund for Lake George, also praised the collaboration.

“We will be there each step of the way to continue these partnerships on every major priority that is now impacting Lake George,” he said.

Jeff Killeen, chairman of The Fund, and whose family made a major donation to the project, credited former chairman Don Rice and former LGA chairman Victor Hershaft for their dedication to the project.

Event emcee Walt Adams, a member of the Lake George Village Planning Board, said all those involved in the project — in any measure — deserved credit.

“One of the greatest things we can do as an individual is to have a commitment to our community — to help create a better quality of life,” he said.