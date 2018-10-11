Downsized Bolton school construction project proposed

× Expand Illustration provided An architect’s sketch shows the configuration of the new Technology Center featured in Bolton Central School’s proposed capital project, as well as a new, expanded school entryway that is expected to enhance school security. The expansion and renovation project is subject to a vote Oct. 30 by residents of the Bolton Central School District.

BOLTON LANDING | The third time may be a charm for the Bolton Central School community — or at least that’s what school administrators are hoping.

For the third time in 20 months, Bolton School District residents will be voting on a school expansion and renovation project.

But this time, the expansion plans don’t call for a new auditorium, as was proposed in the first two proposals.

The total price of the new proposed $3.87 million project is expected to have zero impact on school district taxes.

A public information meeting on the capital project is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Monday Oct. 15 in the school library. The vote is set for noon to 8 p.m. Oct. 30 in the school lobby.

The cost of the other two projects were $9.07 million in the March 2017 vote — defeated by a vote of 273-740 — and 8.77 million in the Oct. 2017 vote — rejected 392-281.

This new scaled-back project calls for moving and expanding the school’s technology instruction areas, bringing band and chorus instruction areas together, upgrading acoustics and lighting in the school’s “gymatorium” plus accomplishing a variety of required repairs, maintenance and improvements.

The new proposal also calls for building a new, expanded school entryway with additional security features.

This expansion to the north includes enlarging several classrooms now used for providing speech and occupational therapy, converting the space into a new technology instruction area.

This new 1,760-square feet technology center will provide space for small engine repair instruction, and allow students to gain experience on a computer-controlled laser cutting machine. Also, rooms will be dedicated for both 3-D printing and computer-aided design equipment and instruction.

Bolton Superintendent of Schools Michael Graney said this week that the technology area now has inadequate space and poor ventilation.

Also, the project expands and reorganizes the music instruction areas — locating both music and band classrooms on the ground floor — to better meet the needs of the students and provide better sound insulation from academic areas.

The capital project also includes replacing deteriorating sections of the school’s roof, upgrading the elevator to meet ADA requirements, replacing the electrical panel and improving ventilation, and boosting stormwater controls.

Also, the plan calls for paving the bus garage area, conducting repairs to the bus garage, providing an enclosure for storage of maintenance equipment, and improving drainage at the gym entrance.

The cost of the new music center will be substantially paid for through an endowment of $618,000 from the estate of Frederick and Erika Uhl of Rockland County who spent summers in Bolton. Erika Uhl reportedly was a fan of the performing arts.

The total project’s cost is to be further reduced with $1.25 million of fund balance and $526,500 now saved for capital improvements, leaving an amount of $1,447,500 to be bonded. This sum would replace and existing bond payment that is expiring soon, resulting in no impact on local school taxes increase, Graney said.

“The school board and its facilities committee has moved forward on how best to meet the needs of the school district without increasing the tax levy — and we’ve been able to accomplish that objective,” he said. “It is our aim to provide best education for our district’s students in the most cost-efficient manner.”

For additional details on district voting requirements and the capital project, see the school district website or the October edition of the Eagle Eye, the school newsletter mailed out this week.