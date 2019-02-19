Dozens ticketed for failing to shovel city sidewalks

× Expand Stock photo The City of Plattsburgh is reminding residents to shovel their sidewalks after an end of snow event is declared.

PLATTSBURGH | The City of Plattsburgh is reminding its residents to shovel their sidewalks after the declaration of an end of snow event. Or else.

After last week’s snowstorm, 32 sidewalks were found to be in noncompliance with the city’s sidewalk snow removal law.

The law, which dates back more than a decade, requires residents to clear the sidewalk adjacent to their property within 24 hours of the city declaring an “end of snow event.”

“Ours is a city with many renters, young people, and the elderly who get around by foot. We certainly don’t want people to resort to walking on the roads for days after a snowstorm, especially when conditions are poor and visibility is obscured,” Mayor Colin Read said. “We also need clear paths along sidewalks for those with difficulty getting around. That’s why the city has long asked homeowners to ensure the sidewalks in front of their homes are kept clear within 24 hours after the end of a declared snow event.”

Noncompliance means a “removal fee” for property owners — designed to effectively reimburse the city for the labor costs incurred by having city workers shovel the sidewalks — and in some cases an additional fine for violating City Code.

There is a waiver and appeals process for these fines and fees.

If a resident believes the citations were erroneously imposed, an appeals application is available on the city’s website.

A waiver may be granted after a fine is levied for an owner who is disabled or infirm, according to a news release from the mayor’s office.

“That is, if an owner disputes a removal fee or violation because of age, infirmity, disability, they may send a written appeal to the Public Safety Committee of the Common Council,” the news release reads. “This appeal form is available from the Building Inspector’s Office or can be accessed from the city website.”

PARKING BAN

In addition to the sidewalk snow removal law, the city has long had a parking ban system used to notify visitors and residents to remove their cars from the streets to make it easier for the Department of Public Works to plow.

“When the lights are on, the cars should be gone,” Department of Public Works Superintendent Arsene “Mike” Brodi said in a statement.

Nearly 50 cars were towed for failing to adhere to the parking ban during the storm, according to Plattsburgh City Police Chief Levi Ritter.

A total of 92 people were ticketed last Tuesday and Wednesday for parking violations related to the ban.