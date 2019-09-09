DRI hosts open house downtown

× 1 of 2 Expand Photo by Sarah Elizabeth Morris A word from the Mayor: The City of Plattsburgh Mayor Colin Read greeted the crowd that showed up for the open house at 4:00 p.m. There, he thanked the many hard workers that helped move the project along. × 2 of 2 Expand Photo by Sarah Elizabeth Morris Visual displays: Prime Companies Vice President Todd Curley speaks to Plattsburgh residents, who came to ask questions about the DRI projects. Prev Next

PLATTSBURGH | In an effort to further involve the residents of Plattsburgh with the Downtown Revitalization Initiative (DRI), the City of Plattsburgh DRI team hosted an open house on Aug. 21. For three hours, people were invited to come down to the Farmers and Crafters Market to ask officials any questions they had about the multiple projects taking place across the city. The other DRI projects include streetscape improvements and riverfront access, including the arts park, parking projects, branding and marketing, the Saranac River Trail, Downtown Grant Program and other various things.

Prime Companies, LLC, which is the planning of the Durkee Street lot redevelopment, was there with representation. There has been backlash from some residents over the multi-use building Prime is going to build over the 289-spot parking lot. The building, which will have five stories, is going to use the first floor as commercial space, apartments above that and an underground garage below the building. The back of the building, however, will have four stories.

“It’s considered a mezzanine level, so construction-wise it’s four story plus a mezzanine,” Vice President of Prime Companies, LLC Todd Curley explained. “We reduced the amount of apartment units and commercial space based on some feedback and trying to incorporate more parking on-site.”

There will remain 50 public spots in the parking lot, but the rest will be made up across the downtown area, as the other DRI projects include on and off-street parking; paid parking is being considered separately.

“To move parking out of the corner of our downtown and intersperse it within the downtown is the keystone of what we are trying to accomplish with this plan,” Plattsburgh Mayor Colin Read said in a press conference before the open house. “The Plattsburgh Parking Advisory Committee has done an admirable job in finding these parking solutions around the city. They’ll be much closer to where people actually need the parking, and at the same time, retain the parking for the people who have businesses.”

Read also mentioned the development of the proposed arts park downtown, the riverwalk and more green space the Downtown Revitalization Initiative (DRI) will provide as time goes on. The overall DRI project is expected to bring in 500 temporary jobs, 100 permanent jobs, about $11 million in downtown revenue and will lower taxes for residents, putting the city in a more fiscally sound foundation, Read says. Nothing will move forward until the Generic Environmental Impact Statement is completed; it’s expected date in December.

“None of this would’ve been possible without the commitment of the developer, the commitment of the contractors and really the commitment of the state to see a vision like this,” Read said.

A Downtown Branding Meeting will be held Thursday, Sept. 5, for the public to give input on “downtown art and banners.” The meeting, which starts at 6 p.m., will take place at the Ted K. Center at 8 Tyrell Ave.