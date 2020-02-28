Photo by Tim Rowland Cat Lady JoAnn Drinkwine JoAnn Drinkwine was honored by the Ticonderoga Town Board for her work to have cats and kittens spayed, neutered and placed over the last 19 years.

TICONDEROGA | The doorman at JoAnn Drinkwine’s house is a big strong fellow, the color of a Creamsicle. It’s his shift, apparently, with his five cohorts off dozing somewhere unseen. He checks out a visitor, whose story seems to hold up to his satisfaction, so he sanctions the guest with a purr and a rub on the pant leg, the feline equivalent of stamping the back of your hand at a concert. The visitor is free to enter.

“He’s a sweet cat,” said Drinkwine, for whom all cats are sweet cats, even the ones that leave a scratch mark on the back of her hand.

Earlier this month, Drinkwine was recognized by the Town of Ticonderoga for her work as the face on Angel Connection, which is a nonprofit organization that promotes and assists in the spaying/neutering of cats in Ticonderoga and surrounding communities.

“I was dumbfounded,” she said of the surprise. “If I’d know I would have dressed up.”

She was lured to the meeting by one of her biggest fans, Board Member Dave Woods. Supervisor Joe Giordino presented her with a plaque and read a proclamation in her honor, detailing her efforts over the past 19 years.

Operating out of a rusting red van and with a $7,000 annual budget funded by donors and the sale of cans and bottles, Drinkwine’s group has spayed or neutered more than 5,000 cats, and placed better than 30 cats and kittens a year in loving homes.

To her, though, Angel Connection is a community effort. Veterinarian Katie Alexander is a key component, as is the Sugar & Spice Country Shoppe, which displays kitties that need a home. Businesses are generous contributors. The group was founded by Amy Reale in 1998. The board is rounded out by Lynda Mackey and Laura Moffett, with Virginia Granger helping to pick up the cats.

And, of course, it’s a labor of love. “Every single day of my life I’ve had a cat,” she said. “When I was a girl I would dress them up and give them a bottle of milk and push them around in a buggy.”

Today, she works on Ticonderoga’s considerable feral cat issue. Drinkwine recalls getting a call about “11 or 12” cats on Wayne Avenue. That 11 or 12 turned out to be 23.

“People think they are doing a good thing when they start feeding stray cats,” she said. “But then more start coming around and it becomes a real problem for the neighborhood.”

It’s easier to place kittens than cats, but Drinkwine said there are people who step up for all kinds of cats — including a one-eyed cat that has lost all but two of its teeth that found a home with a woman looking for an older cat.

“Even a one-eyed kitty can get a home,” she said. “It just takes one special person.” It was, or course, “the sweetest cat,” and like many, saying goodbye was hard.

“She wrapped her paw around my finger,” she said. “It was all I could do to hand her over.” ■