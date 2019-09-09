Drones in local agriculture

× Expand Photo by Sarah Elizabeth Morris All farmers welcome: Workers from farms across the North Country area were at a recent presentation to learn how to employ more technology in everyday farming routines.

CHAZY | Eastern New York Commercial Horticulture Program (ENYCHP) of Cornell Cooperative Extension specialists Jim Meyers and Mike Basedow hosted a presentation on drone farming, a newer, technological approach to agriculture.

Drones in everyday culture, even just for fun, has been popular for a while now. Due to this, laws have been put in place for the safety and privacy of others. Meyers explained in his presentation the four types of drones citizens are allowed to own, and the types of permits needed to use those.

When it comes to farming, a commercial license is best. This allows the drone to take pictures, and gives the craft a large circumference of distance; even more with the nearest airport approval.

“You have to have a license,” Meyers said. “What they’re really concerned about is airspace. There’s different classes of airspace, A through G.”

Each class gives a different height they are allowed to fly and where. Depending on what is around, like an airport, a different license might be required.

There are many different types of drones for farming. Depending on how large the farm is or even what type of crops are being grown. Some drones last a while, but are hard to maneuver, some drones have a short fly time but can take better pictures. That’s why finding the perfect drone is important and one should take time and research to find one.

A software can be downloaded on a computer that connects to the drone. This can do many things, from setting pre-controlled paths for the drone to viewing 3D pictures. The program and drones halved saved farmers tons of time and energy, according to Meyers.

“Yesterday I flew five flights and I never touched a joystick,” Meyers said.

The presentation included a look at the orchid through a quad-copter drone, equipped with a Normalized Difference Vegetation Index (NDVI) camera. The drone was able to fly up and take multiple pictures at different levels, eventually putting them all together in one accurate picture for the group to see.