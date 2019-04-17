Drug take-back day set

ELIZABETHTOWN | The Essex County Sheriff’s Office will host a local drug take-back day next Saturday.

The biannual event, held in tandem with other law enforcement agencies nationwide as part of the federal Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) Drug Take Back Day, is slated for 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Kinney Drugs on Court Street in Elizabethtown.

Essex County Sheriff David Reynolds told The Sun that the event offers an opportunity for residents to remove unused medication from their homes, eliminating the possibility of misuse.

“In the past we’ve taken tons and tons of unwanted prescription medications off the street,” he said.

According to a national survey on drug use, approximately 6 million people misused controlled prescription drugs in 2017, the latest year for which statistics are available.

“If you have unused medication, we can take that and dispose of it,” said Reynolds.

ENVIRONMENTAL CONCERNS

The possibility of accidental or intentional misuse isn’t the only reason that drugs should be dropped off with local law enforcement.

There are also environmental factors to consider, according to Reynolds.

“You don’t want it in your watershed — people sometimes flush it, and that’s not the best option. People throw it away in the dump, that’s not the best option,” he said.

The DEA will properly dispose of all medication by incinerating it, according to Reynolds.

Last year, roughly 1 million pounds of medication was collected at nearly 6,000 drug take back sites around the country, according to the DEA.

Since the inception of the biannual event in 2010, the DEA has collected and destroyed more than 9.9 million pounds of unwanted prescription drugs.

Nearly all drugs are accepted. Any syringes should be disposed of at drop-box locations around the county.