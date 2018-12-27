Drug tests to be mandated for new village employees and firefighters

LAKE GEORGE | All prospective employees of the village of Lake George, as well as village firefighters driving firetrucks, will from now on be required to submit to drug tests.

All candidates for full-time, permanent employment in village government will be required to take a drug test and pass it before their are hired; and all new firefighters will be will be subject to random selection for drug tests within the first six month of acceptance into the village fire department.

Those firefighters driving trucks will be required to take a drug test and pass it prior to operating a vehicle.

These changes in the village’s employment policy were decided in a unanimous vote of the village board at their Dec. 17 meeting. The board voted to change the employee handbook and employment application to reflect the new policy.

In other business, the board decided to obtain a quote from Second Chance Opportunities of Albany on providing an undetermined number of village employees to clean rest rooms and sidewalks, and to perform janitorial services in village facilities including the Lake George Visitors Center.

Second Chance Opportunities is a residential halfway house for people who have been in long-term drug rehabilitation treatment, and are seeking to enter the work force as well as achieve long-term sobriety.

Village Public works Superintendent Dave Harrington said that although the village would be paying more for janitorial employees through Second Chance than the prevailing wages for such work, the village would be saving up to $16,000 in associated employment costs due to contracting with the non-profit organization.

Also, he said that he had heard that the Second Chance workers, who perform janitorial work for state Department of Transportation facilities, are responsible, efficient and dependable.

Harrington and Mayor Robert Blais said that they’ve had recurring problems with foreign workers in the janitorial positions — and for many years, they’ve had a hard time finding local people to take on those positions.

Harrington said he was introduced to the idea by village board member John Root, a Lake George Chamber of Commerce employee who works at the new Adirondacks Welcome Center as a host, providing information on the region. Root has said that the Second Chance janitorial workers there — employees of DOT — have been dedicated and hard-working.