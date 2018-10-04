Duck race, pumpkin painting and fall festival Sat. Oct. 6 in Brant Lake

× Children decorate pumpkins during a prior year’s pumpkin painting workshop, an event sponsored by the Friends of the Horicon Library. This year’s 10th annual edition of the workshop is to be held from noon to 1:30 p.m. Saturday Oct. 6 at the Horicon Town Pavilion off state Route 8 in the hamlet of Brant Lake. Photo by Thom Randall

HORICON | As many as 2,000 plastic ducks will wobble their way through the sluiceway of the Brant Lake Mill Pond’s upper dam this Saturday swimming downstream to a finish line.

Hundreds of people who sponsored the ducks will be on hand to cheer them on, as the first three ducks to navigate the course will be awarded cash prizes in the Great Brant Lake Duck Race.

Sponsored by the Town of Horicon and the Horicon Fire Department’s Ladies Auxiliary, the day begins with a free pancake breakfast from 9 to 11 a.m. at the Horicon fire hall on Route 8. Children’s carnival games are planned from 10 a.m. to noon.

Tickets for the duck race are available at several businesses in the area, as well as at the North Warren Chamber of Commerce visitor center at Dynamite Hill.

Following the race, a pumpkin-painting craft workshop is to be held for families from noon to 1:30 p.m. at the Horicon Town Pavilion.

All children and families are invited to participate in this free event, said Sally Joiner of the Friends of the Horicon Library, the volunteer group that sponsors the workshop.

She noted this week that Maureen Robinson and Kandi Plumley have planned this 10th annual event.

The Hilton Family Farmstand has donated the pumpkins this year, and Gary Friends will be grilling up food and members of the Friends of the Horicon Library will be serving lunch as well as assisting children in decorating pumpkins.

Also on Oct. 6, On the same day, the Lazy Moose Garden Market in Brant Lake is hosting its annual Fall Festival from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., with activities for adults as well as children. The market’s Fall Festival features local artisans, vendors, pony rides, raffles and more.

The Lazy Moose is located on state Route 8 between the hamlet of Brant Lake and I-87 Northway.

Community leaders welcome both area residents and visitors to participate in the events occurring in the hamlet of Brant Lake area this Saturday.