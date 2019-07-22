Duck Race to benefit Ti Kiwanis Club

× Expand Photo provided The Kiwanis Club of Ticonderoga will raise funds for two pediatric ambulance kits with the annual Duck Race slated for Aug. 4.

TICONDEROGA | The annual Kiwanis Club of Ticonderoga Duck Race will be held at Bicentennial Park Sunday, Aug. 4, at 2 p.m. — the same day as the Ticonderoga Car Show.

This summer, the club is purchasing two special pediatric ambulance kits to be given to the Ticonderoga Emergency Squad. These kits contain emergency equipment and supplies especially sized for children so that first-responders can better attend to a young child they are helping during an emergency call.

The Duck Race is the club’s only fundraising event when tickets are sold to the public. Local administrative costs of the club are kept separate from service projects and all money raised by any fundraiser goes directly to service projects only.

Tickets can be purchased from any Kiwanis member or at public ticket sales events in Ticonderoga at Stewart’s, Walmart and at Bicentennial Park during the Best Fourth in the North celebration and during the Ticonderoga Car Show.

The primary mission of the Ticonderoga Kiwanis Club is to help the children in the greater Ticonderoga area by providing local activities and programs for youth including the Kiwanis Bridge Building Contest and Scholarship, the Kiwanis Easter Egg Hunt, the Key Club at the Ticonderoga High School and a mentoring program for middle and high school students.

In addition, the club provides financial support to other local youth programs and organizations in the community such as the Ticonderoga Summer Youth Program, Little League, the Festival Guild Youth Program and the Heritage Museum Youth Program. The Ticonderoga Kiwanis Club also supports numerous community projects including the Ticonderoga Area Backpack Program.