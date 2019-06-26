Durkee Lot plan updated

× Expand Photo by Sarah Elizabeth Morris Prime Companies gave a short presentation at the Zoning Board of Appeals Committee meeting with the updated Durkee Street Parking Lot plans.

PLATTSBURGH | The Durkee Street Parking Lot reconstruction has been one of the main topics at almost every committee meeting and common council meeting. Prime Companies LLC has been updating the concept art as the Downtown Revitalization Initiative (DRI) approves changes to the plan. Senior Engineer of Prime Turner Bradford was at the most recent Zoning Board meeting and Common Council meeting to make these presentations.

Prime announced that it has removed all the three-bedroom apartments from the building plans and is instead going to have just one- and two-bedroom apartments. The building, which started out as two separate ones, will be U-shaped with an entrance into one of the parking lots. One wing of the building along Bridge Street will include 10,000 square feet of commercial space.

The rest of the building will be residential, full of one- and two-bedroom apartments. Prime estimated that there will end up being 114 residential units, though there may be more due to the elimination of three-bedroom apartments. Parking for residents that live there will be free.

The proposed lot will have 292 spots, which includes the 165 spots in the underground garage Prime is planning. In the original proposal, the underground garage was planned to be under just one of the buildings, but because the DRI approved just one building, the garage will stretch further underneath the building to provide more spaces. These spaces will also be used as a backup in cases of snow emergencies.

At the Zoning Board Appeals Committee Meeting Monday, June 17, Prime requested a special-use grant for, “approximately 10,000 square feet of commercial space, 114 residential units, and 292 parking spaces. It is anticipated to bring in at least 190 residents to the area and 10 employees. The Property is classified within a Planned Unit Development (PUD), where residential and commercial uses and are permitted; however, a new PUD will be created to encompass the new property.”