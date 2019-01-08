Durkee Street developer to make case

× Expand Photo by Elizabeth Izzo The City of Plattsburgh is hosting a public meeting unveiling a proposal for the future of the Durkee Street lot on Tuesday, Jan. 8.

PLATTSBURGH | Prime Companies, the lone developer to submit a proposal for the state-funded Durkee Street lot redevelopment, will unveil plans for the space at a public meeting on Tuesday.

The public forum will be hosted by the City of Plattsburgh’s Community Development Office in the Common Council Chambers at City Hall, 5:30-7:30 p.m.

The meeting comes more than three months after the city released a request for proposals (RFP) seeking developers interested in taking on the $4.3 million Downtown Revitalization Initiative (DRI) project.

That RFP received just one reply by the Nov. 14 deadline, from Prime Companies. An advisory committee tasked with overseeing the project rollout referred the plan to the Common Council for consideration, according to a news release from the Mayor’s Office.

Copies of Prime Companies’ proposal will be made available at Tuesday’s public meeting.

“After a favorable review by the Project Advisory Committee, the city looks forward to the public presentation of this potentially transformative proposal,” Community Development Director Matthew Miller said in a statement.

Prime Companies is based in Cohoes, Albany County. The business is more than 30 years old, privately-owned and has experience with both commercial and residential properties.

The Durkee Street redevelopment project makes up the largest portion of the city’s $10 million DRI. In the two and a half years since the city was named a DRI award recipient, the project has also proved the most controversial of the 10 that received funding as part of the state grant bundle.

More than 50 downtown business owners have signed a petition calling for the project to be halted.

A separate petition for residents to sign garnered more than 600 signatures. The petitions were circulated by members of the local advocacy group Strong Towns Plattsburgh, a group that has been outspoken about the project for more than a year.

For more information on the DRI, residents are encouraged to email cdo@cityofplattsburgh-ny.gov, or call 518-563-7642.