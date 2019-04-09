E-L-W  decides on building use

× Expand Photo by Kim Dedam The E-L-W School Board made a difficult decision last Monday, opting to maintain elementary schools separately in Westport and in Elizabethtown buildings, with the middle school grades in Westport and high school grades in Elizabethtown. The decision requires one bus run, not two or staggered start times. It adds shuttles between Westport and Elizabethtown in the morning and afternoon, a trip that takes approximately 10 minutes in drive time.

ELIZABETHTOWN | The merged Elizabethtown-Lewis-Westport School Board formally approved a 2019-20 building use plan last Monday.

It wasn’t the popular choice of many Westport students, but it does keep elementary school children — grades kindergarten through 5 — in familiar buildings, at least for next year.

The district will put merged high school students — grades 9 to 12 — in Elizabethtown’s facility and the combined middle school — grades 6 to 8 — in Westport’s school building.

The existing Pre-kindergarten program, run in cooperation with Adirondack Community Action Programs, will keep its current classrooms at Elizabethtown.

FIT AND FISCAL RESPONSIBILITY

The decision pertains at this point only to next year, as the board continues to review curriculum additions and budget constraint.

It was offered to the School Board by Dr. Mark Davey, E-L-W interim superintendent, who is superintendent of Champlain Valley Educational Services, the regional BOCES.

Davey said optimal use of both buildings was driven by 1) space constraints and 2) cost efficiency.

Westport has 25 full-size classrooms and Elizabethtown’s facility has 36. Placing the middle/high school together in Westport would have put the building at 114 percent capacity, as indicated in nuts-and-bolts data analysis given at the board meeting in late March.

Moving elementary students to Elizabethtown to separate younger from the older students would have required a second school bus run and staggered start times.

Davey worked with superintendents at the schools, Scott Osborne in Elizabethtown and Josh Meyer in Westport, to evaluate a myraid of options, he said.

But fit and finances were immutable.

“E-L-W is going to be faced with very impactful budget increases in the 2019-20 school year,” Davy told the board and about 50 district residents including some 15 high school students at the meeting.

Health insurance cost increases total a projected $538,472 for 2019-20, he said.

And “E-L-W District is projected to lose $45,000 in state aid.”

Those challenges present a $600,000 budget gap to start with, Davey said.

Adding a second bus run to separate high school and elementary schools would add another estimated $245,000 to $306,000 to the budget, Davey said, while adding shuttle runs to move Westport high school students to Elizabethtown and middle schoolers to Westport would add $61,000 to $92,000, significantly less.

TWO SCENARIOS

Davey ran through two scenarios, one with all elementary and middle school (K-8) in Elizabethtown and the high school at Westport; plus a version that retained elementary grades in each school, moving high school (9-12) with its larger need for classrooms to Elizabethtown and middle school (6-8) in Westport.

The latter was presented as “recommended” in the consultants’ final report, which Davey said likely factored into voter approval of the merger.

In each case, he said, “The secondary program in both models must be offered in Elizabethtown due to space limitations. In either model, K through 5 plus either grades 9 to 12, or grades 6/7 to 12 causes ‘over capacity’ in Westport,” Davey said.

The School Board agreed that building use and potential for a merged elementary school would be reviewed throughout the coming year, as curriculum options in the new district progress.

The interim superintendent encouraged the School Board to continue to “examine (all) E-L-W facilities and recommend potential improvements, including a mini-capital project of about $100,000 annually.”

He also urged them “to develop long-term facilities and capital project recommendations.”

Student reactions to planned relocation of high school and middle school expressed both dismay and a willingness to forge ahead as the districts merge next year. The full report is online, with highlights in brief.

E-L-W SCHOOL BUILDING USE

The final class locations for Elizabethtown-Lewis-Westport merged school district students is modified slightly from the Merger Final Report.

The school board approved student class locations for 2019-20 as follows:

Westport building, Cisco Avenue: Existing elementary grades K-5, plus middle school grades 6, 7 and 8.

Elizabethtown building, Court Street: Pre-K; existing elementary grades K-5. plus high school grades 9-12.

Utilize a single E-L-W bus run and maintain the current school day start time of 8 a.m. and end time of 3 p.m. for 2019–20. Cost savings of approximately $200,000 to $225,000 are projected with this model.

Locate the E-L-W District Office (superintendent and business offices) in the Elizabethtown building and place the E-L-W special education director in the Westport building.

The full report on building use assessment, meeting minutes and the recommendations are online at elwcsd.org.