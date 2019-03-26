E-L-W Board reviews building use, budget numbers

× 1 of 2 Expand Photo by Kim Dedam Elizabethtown-Lewis Central School Superintendent Scott Osborne presented data related to number of students anticipated in the new Elizabethtown-Lewis-Westport district in 2019-20 and how they might fit in the current buildings, divided into Elementary and Middle/High School populations. × 2 of 2 Expand Photo by Kim Dedam Students from Westport focus on a presentation made by Elizabethtown-Lewis School Superintendent Scott Osborne on projected enrollment at the new Elizabethtown-Lewis-Westport school next year, and how buildings in either town might accommodate Middle/High and Elementary age students. Prev Next

WESTPORT | The Elizabethtown-Lewis-Westport School Board is forging ahead, evaluating building use plans and budget items and looking to hire a superintendent as the deadline for the new district budget looms mid-April.

With about three months to organize the district, executive session time took more than two hours last Monday, leading into a series of cost analyses presented by Interim District Superintendent Dr. Mark Davey, who is superintendent at Champlain Valley Educational Services (CVES).

Among action items, the new school board voted to seek applications for district superintendent.

They approved a move to allow Davey and BOCES to oversee the hiring process as search consultant.

Davey said this is a process CVES routinely oversees for area schools and that both Chazy Central and Saranac Central are also hiring superintendents.

“We will announce the position and take applications and see what’s available,” School Board President Phil Mero said.

BUDGET DISCUSSION

As to the tax-levy cap allowance, district financial planners have estimated the cap would be 2.21 percent for E-L-W’s 2019-20 school year, Davey said.

In preliminary budget figures, Davey projected a $14.97 million budget, up 1.77 percent from combined current school spending at Elizabethtown-Lewis plus Westport Central schools.

The board has to adopt a spending plan by April 25, Davey said, providing a comprehensive overview, pending final tax cap and school aid runs assigned by the state.

Health insurance premiums for E-L-W have to accommodate a 13.5 percent increase next school year, the interim super said. The district will continue to purchase health insurance through the larger BOCES consortium, as each district has in the past.

“That is a significant insurance increase,” Davey said, indicating it was driven by major medical expenses in the group last year.

The cost for retirement systems, both teachers and employees, is going down, Davey said.

For 2019-20, contribution for teachers’ retirement drops from 10.62 percent to 8.86 percent, while the employees’ retirement contribution drops from 14.9 percent to 14.6 percent.

Salary and benefits account for 70.9 percent of the total district budget, Davey said.

The anticipated costs for central administration staff at the new district will drop from $368,537 to $211,668, a significant cost savings, he said.

The next E-L-W School Board meeting will be held at the auditorium at Elizabethtown-Lewis school building April 1, from 6 to 11 p.m.

BUILDING USE AND BUS ROUTES

The board is assessing facts and figures related to where students will attend classes and how they will get there.

School superintendents Josh Meyer (Westport) and Scott Osborne (Elizabethtown-Lewis) each provided comprehensive data to inform the process.

There are two options for busing, Meyer presented, each contingent on where students are placed for classes. But they both use the seven existing buses in the combined district fleet and follow routes similar to those in place now.

Meyer said they are looking to make use of available computer technology to streamline the bus routes, but the software has not yet been put in place.

Both options suggest maximum 50- to 55-minute travel route for students at farthest points from either school, a time-frame much the same as what each district faces now. A staggered start schedule could add a 10-minute shuttle between existing school buildings.

Building use was measured by student population numbers. Current enrollment, which anticipates retention of current out-of-district students, is expected to be 469 kids, pre-kindergarten through grade 12.

The largest group of 48 students will be high school juniors next year, with grade two with 45 kids. Grade 12 next year is expected to be the smallest group at 25 students.

Westport’s facility has 25 full-sized classrooms, while Elizabethtown’s building has 36.

Osborne used current enrollment data to show how each building fits. Variation A — with pre-k to grade six at Elizabethtown and Middle/High School at Westport — was compared with a Variation B — with pre-k to grade six at Westport and grades seven to 12 in Elizabethtown.

In Variation A, with the elementary grades at Elizabethtown and grades seven to 12 in Westport, the building in E’town would be 72 percent full, using 26 of its 36 available rooms, Osborne said.

As a middle/high school, Westport’s building would be 112 percent used, requiring 28 of 25 available rooms, and over capacity.

Class sections in Variation A use three rooms for the large second grade, and range from 13 students per section to a maximum of 20 per section.

The small class sizes are standard in each option.

In Variation B, with elementary school grades pre-k to six in Westport, the building would be 112 percent utilized, also over capacity. If the middle/high school was placed in Elizabethtown, students would use 28 of the 36 rooms, or about 78 percent of the facility.

Either way, the Westport facility is overfilled.

Osborne said solutions to make room for Middle/High School students in Westport — Variation A — might include moving centralized administrative offices and special education classrooms to Elizabethtown.

Solutions to fit elementary grades at Westport — Variation B — could adjust by keeping all pre-k in Elizabethtown, where it operates now in cooperation with Adirondack Community Action Programs. And/or, Osborne said, the board could opt to move grade six (about 41 students next year) to the Middle/High School building in Elizabethtown, providing staff for grade six elementary level programs.

School board members absorbed the facts, but made no final decision as to building use.

Hard data from the Building Use Presentation is online at elwcsd.org.

STUDENTS WEIGH IN

About 18 high school students from current schools attended the meeting, and several spoke during the public comment period. Though they each urged the board to utilize their current building for middle/high school classes, they all encouraged the board to separate elementary classes from the middle/high school.

Elizabethtown-Lewis Central School student Anna Burdo, currently a sophomore, said the science labs at the Elizabethtown facility are more up-to-date, as they were recently renovated. She also pointed out that a high school located in Elizabethtown would provide students in the New Visions health career program easy, walkable access to the hospital in Elizabethtown, where they take classes. Anna said the building’s proximity to Elizabethtown Social Center has provided options for after-school events for Middle/High School age kids. She also suggested that locker room and gym facilities in Elizabethtown are scaled more for high school aged students.

From Westport, high school student Lawrence Lobdell said proximity to Camp Dudley athletic fields in Westport, which are used for the already-combined school soccer and track teams, are a primary reason for keeping Middle/High School kids in Westport. The golf program in Westport, he said, uses the larger, 18-hole Westport Golf Course versus the smaller, 9-hole Cobble Hill links in Elizabethtown.

Several Westport students also pointed to the bustling, busy daytime economy in Eliabethtown, which is the Essex County seat and has a hospital, county courts, county offices and multiple restaurants, a grocery store, a pharmacy, other retail businesses and a senior care facility.

Westport students are concerned that moving after-school youth business from Westport would have an adverse impact on the town’s economy.