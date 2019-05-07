Eagle Island Camp opens with day sessions

× Expand Photo provided Eagle Island Inc. Executive Director Paula Michelson, left, and new Camp Director Katrina Dearden met in Saranac Lake last week to announce plans to open the historic Eagle Island Camp for day camp in July.

UPPER SARANAC LAKE | After a decade of reassembly and renewal, Eagle Island Camp (EIC) will open in July with two day-camp sessions.

In 10 years since the former Girl Scout summer camp was closed by a New Jersey Scouting troop, the new stewards — all former EIC campers — established the Friends of Eagle Island coalition, raised millions of dollars, bought the property, completed major repairs and detailed restoration projects to reclaim the historic place.

The coalition bought the camp in 2015 and founded Eagle Island Inc.

And this year, island trails will open again to small voices. Old songs and new ones will bounce between giant pines and square rock ledges across the heart-shaped, 29-acre island.

Eagle Island hired summer camp Director Katrina Dearden, of Saranac Lake, who comes to the region with previous summer camp management experience.

For five years she ran Rock Hill Camp in Mahopac, New Jersey, a summer camp nearing its 100th anniversary. Dearden has a bachelor of science degree in civil engineering from Widener University.

“This summer we will be offering two weeks of day camp on our island located on Upper Saranac Lake,” Dearden said, beaming.

“We will be focusing on sailing, water safety, swimming and nature-based educational fun for all young people, boys and girls,” she said.

From 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Eagle Island adventures will offer sail and swim lessons, nature treks that explore the local ecosystem and the well-documented sense of place it keeps in Adirondack history.

“I am very excited to be a part of this new camp with a rich history to pull from. This is a truly unique opportunity,” Dearden said.

BONDS

Eagle Island ran continuously for 70 years as a summer camp for girls until it was closed in 2009 by previous owners.

Day use this year readies the program to expand, the director said.

“The bonds from overnight camp will be there with team-building and outdoor experience, serving to create a culture and a community at Eagle Island,” Dearden said.

“The sessions at Eagle Island this year are probably going to be the most overnight-camp-feeling day camp you can imagine.”

Eagle Island’s Executive Director Paula Michelsen said the day camp takes a soft-opening step toward overnight summer camp next season.

Contractors are working to complete water intake, filtration and water storage systems.

Pulling decades of EIC tradition into new measure won’t be difficult, as decades of camping lore, song books and schedules abound in extensive EIC collections.

It’s where “history meets the future,” as the camp motto says.

GREAT CAMP DESIGN

Photo provided Great Camp design elements at Eagle Island Camp are among the oldest standing examples of famed architect William L. Coulter. The camp on an island in Upper Saranac Lake is reopening with day sessions this summer, 10 years since previous owners closed it.

Built in 1903, covered walkways between Main Lodge Great Room, the wide porch and the octagonal dining hall are among the most intact examples of early Great Camp design by William L. Coulter.

The grand gable front of the family lodge emerges still from the forest above a wake of solid rock, its pitch appearing much like a ship’s bow, unruffled and enduring above the lake.

The waterfront docks moor a new fleet of sailboats that were dedicated last summer to former campers who founded efforts to preserve the property and its place as an Adirondack children’s camp.

EIC’s Mariner’s Rock provides an unfettered perch to watch over Upper Saranac Lake.

Eagle Island’s day camp has room for 30 children each week, though campers can sign up for both weeks, Dearden said of the schedule.

The session fee is $300, and Michelson said the camp is designed to be accessible to all with financial assistance available.

Campers will travel to the camp dock at Gilpin Bay from central meeting locations in Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake and ferried by boat each day to and from the island.

“What other day camp do you reach by boat?” Michelson said.

“We’ve got a lot of moving pieces coming together, everyone is very excited.”

TO FIND OUT MORE:

Session 1 runs from July 22 to 26, and Session 2 from July 29 to Aug. 2.

Eagle Island Inc. is also hiring for several camp positions, including Grove counselors and leaders, waterfront personnel and a boating manager/sailing instructor.

To find out more: Eagleisland.org

Katrina Dearden can be reached with any questions: kdearden@eagleisland.org, 518-323-9422