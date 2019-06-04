Eagle Mountain preserved

× Zach Porter, outreach and communications coordinator, and Shelby Perry, stewardship director for the Northeast Wilderness Trust, stand along a wetlands at the Eagle Mountain Wilderness Preserve.

CHESTERFIELD | The north branch of the Boquet River begins alongside a dirt Adirondack road adjacent to a former family retreat dotted with ponds and crossed by streams, where peregrine falcons nest, dragonflies swarm and beds of sage-colored lichen and pink lady slippers float amid banks of emerald moss.

Aesthetics aside, the 2,434-acre tract represents a significant link in a swath of mostly protected forestland between Lake Champlain and the High Peaks where wildlife can trace its historic migratory paths uninterrupted by development.

“This land has been so gently used over the years that walking around it gives you the impression of being a guest” in the wilderness, said Shelby Perry, stewardship director for the Northeast Wilderness Trust, which purchased the land for preservation as a privately held wilderness in late May.

What will be known as the Eagle Mountain Wilderness Preserve is situated between the Taylor Pond Wild Forest, home to the popular Poke-o-Moonshine Mountain to the north, and the Jay Mountain Wilderness to the south. It was purchased from the Rodgers family for $1.1 million. The organization is continuing to raise funds for the project to pay for taxes and management.

Accessed off Trout Pond Road, hikers in the coming weeks will be able to follow a roughly three-mile access road leading over several chattering streams to Clear Pond, where the family had their cabin. A kiosk and a small parking area will mark the trailhead, Perry said. Formal trails will be developed by Champlain Area Trails (CATS) and are expected to be in place by 2020.

The land will be open to non-motorized recreation, including hiking, cross-country skiing, canoeing and fishing. Hunting will be allowed by permit.

‘A BIG STEP’

It’s hoped that the tract will become a northern version of the Split Rock Wildway, a protected corridor stretching from Lake Chaplain near Essex to the Hurricane Mountain Wilderness and High Peaks.

The mostly level trail to Clear Pond is rich in wildlife and offers broad views of ponds and wetlands, with an occasional mountain top poking out from among the hardwoods and red and old-growth white pines. Jack pines are also on the property, somewhat of a rarity that far to the south.

Zack Porter, the trust’s outreach and communications coordinator, said the property had been in the Rodgers family for nearly a century, and had been lightly touched save for some selected logging through the years. As part of the transitional “West Champlain Hills” between the Champlain Valley and High Peaks, it represents an ecology that is perhaps the most biologically diverse in the park.

“In contrast to the great wilderness areas of the High Peaks and Lakes Country of the Central and Western Adirondacks, the easternmost region of the Adirondack Park remains underrepresented when it comes to forever-wild landscapes,” said Jon Leibowitz, executive director of Northeast Wilderness Trust. “Eagle Mountain Wilderness Preserve is a big step toward ensuring that low-elevation areas receive equal wilderness representation within the beloved Adirondacks.”

According to the trust, the acquisition of Eagle Mountain will also protect more than five miles of headwater streams that feed into the north branch of the Boquet River and support native brook trout habitat.

The high water quality also supports the eastern pearlshell, a rare freshwater mussel found in only a few locations in New York state and is at risk throughout its historical habitat due to water pollution and dams.

The Northeast Wilderness Trust has preserved 35,000 acres, primarily in New England. The conservation easement for Eagle Mountain will be held by Adirondack Land Trust.

“This project is both innovative and unique in the Adirondack Park,” Mike Carr, executive director of the Adirondack Land Trust, said in a statement. “First, this is not like other Adirondack wilderness; this is private forever-wild land that will now be opened to the public for uses that are compatible with its wilderness character. Also, the Adirondack Land Trust is just one of several partners using their different expertise to protect and manage this special place, leveraging the strengths of all involved.”