Early voting details released

QUEENSBURY | This November, residents of New York state will have new options on when they can vote.

Early voting in the Nov. 5 general election is to be held in Warren County each day from Saturday, Oct. 26, through Sunday, Nov. 3, at the county Board of Elections office, located on the third floor of the county Human Services building at 1340 state Route 9.

The county election commissioners released details about early voting procedures this week.

All registered voters can vote early, and the process is virtually identical to the process citizens are used to.

However, check-in for voters is now conducted on computer tablets with the help of an election inspector utilizing a digital database rather than looking up names in poll books.

The county Board of Elections is holding early voting sessions on the above two Saturdays, Oct. 26 and Nov. 2, and on Sundays, Oct. 27 and Nov. 3. The sessions will also be held from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 29; Thursday, Oct. 31; and Friday, Nov. 1. On Monday, Oct. 28, and Wednesday, Oct. 30, the county’s early voting sessions are to be held from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Early voting results will be reported soon after 9 p.m. on Election Day, Nov. 5.

The early voting opportunity does not change the option of voting by an absentee ballot — available to those registered voters whose circumstances meet the qualifications specified on the Warren County Board of Elections website.

For additional information, contact the Warren County Board of Elections or the New York State Board of Elections at 518-474-1953.