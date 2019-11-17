Early voting nets 294 voters in Essex County

ELIZABETHTOWN | A total 294 people in Essex County took part in the inaugural round of Early Voting.

The provision was made law in January and mandated one early polling site per 50,000 voters.

The total 28,000 voters in this county had access to one location established at the Essex County Public Safety Building in the Town of Lewis.

As Early Voting days approached, Board of Election Commissioner Allison McGahay told the county Board of Supervisors law requires them to hold nine days of Early Voting for each major election.

The system put in place here accomplished the goal using hand-held scanners to read the bar code associated with each voter’s name, signature and town.

The central polling site in Lewis was open every day with a mixed schedule to include evening and daytime hours. A major hitch came on Friday, Nov. 1, when it closed due to a county-wide emergency declaration from the Halloween storm.

In its first year, numbers for Early Voting were slim, less than 1 percent of total voters.

But the process seemingly worked smoothly.

“Overall, Essex County’s first foray into Early Voting went well,” Elections Commissioner Sue Montgomery-Corey told the Sun.

Every town had at least one voter cast a ballot in Early Voting.

Of the 294 voters who took part, the largest number came in from Elizabethtown with 50 of that town’s roll voting early, followed by 38 from North Elba, 29 from Westport, 27 from Keene and 26 from Willsboro, according to data from the county Board of Elections. St. Armand, farthest north, had 3 voters get to the early polls. Minerva, farthest south, had 5. And from Newcomb on the western edge of the county, 5 voted.

“We recognize that the location of our single Early Voting poll site was challenging for voters in the west and southern parts of the county and hope to identify additional sites than can make Early Voting even more available to voters in 2020, when we will have three elections with three early voting periods,” Montgomery-Corey said.

“We really appreciate the efforts of our poll workers and Board of Elections staff who performed so professionally with Early Voting.”

McGahay was likewise pleased with the process.

“It went very smooth. The site we used was perfect in that it was secure, well-lit, handicapped accessible, and open and available to the Board of Elections for use on evenings and weekends.”

Early voter turnout was almost the same each day, McGahay said.

“We had an average of about 40 voters each day. It was hardly a groundswell of early voters.

McGahay is concerned on several fronts that added sites might prove fiscally unsound and even unsafe. The poll books and ballots have to be kept under lock and key, and guarded.

“The public safety building was the only place that was secure enough to host early voting, with security throughout the day and cameras in every hallway,” she said. ■